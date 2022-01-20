MSP Acquisition: Intelitechs Buys Microsoft Partner Total Cloud IT

Utah-based managed IT services provider (MSP) Intelitechs has acquired Microsoft partner Total Cloud IT. Financial Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 85 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.

Total Cloud IT is a cloud-based MSP and advisory firm and a Microsoft partner. The company specializes in modern workplace services, cloud infrastructure, assessment, security and Microsoft-based solutions, according to its website. The company holds Microsoft Gold Cloud Productivity, Gold Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions, Microsoft Silver Cloud Platform and Silver Collaboration and Content specializations.

Intelitechs is a Salt Lake City, Utah-based MSP. The company serves clients across the U.S. with managed IT services, managed backups, 24/7/365 monitoring and security services. The company also assists clients with hardware sales, cloud-based computing, server migration and Office 365 support.

The Total Cloud IT acquisition enables Intelitechs to expand further and serve a broader group of small to mid-sized businesses across the country with both managed IT and cloud computing services, the buyer asserted.

Intelitechs Acquires Cloud IT: “A Win/Win”

Intelitech founder Jake Hiller commented on the news: