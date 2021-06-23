Intel Reorganization Details

Intel has announced a reorganization and executive leadership moves to better focus on opportunities involving data centers, artificial intelligence, network and edge, software, accelerated computing systems and graphics.

The reorganization surfaces roughly four months after Intel hired former VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger to shake up the chip giant. Although Intel expects full year revenue of roughly $77 billion for 2021, the company remains under pressure in all of its key chip sectors — from mobile and PCs to data center, cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) opportunities.

Intel’s manufacturing processes also faced scrutiny amid multiple product delays ahead of Gelsinger’s arrival.

Intel Executive Leaders: Key Names to Know

Amid that backdrop, Intel has announced the following leadership moves:

Sandra Rivera will take on a new role as executive vice president and general manager of Datacenter and AI.

will take on a new role as executive vice president and general manager of Datacenter and AI. Nick McKeown will join Intel full-time on July 6 as senior vice president and general manager of a new Network and Edge Group.

will join Intel full-time on July 6 as senior vice president and general manager of a new Network and Edge Group. VMware veteran Greg Lavender has joined Intel as chief technology officer (CTO) and senior vice president and general manager of the new Software and Advanced Technology Group.

has joined Intel as chief technology officer (CTO) and senior vice president and general manager of the new Software and Advanced Technology Group. Raja Koduri will lead the new Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group.

will lead the new Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group. Data Platforms Group Executive VP Navin Shenoy will exit Intel on July 6.

In a prepared statement about the moves, Gelsinger said:

“Since re-joining Intel, I have been impressed with the depth of talent and incredible innovation throughout the company, but we must move faster to fulfill our ambitions. By putting Sandra, Raja, Nick and Greg – with their decades of technology expertise – at the forefront of some of our most essential work, we will sharpen our focus and execution, accelerate innovation, and unleash the deep well of talent across the company.”

In the announcement, Intel also thanked Shenoy for his service to the company.

Intel Channel Partner Strategy: Unchanged?

Amid the reorganization, Intel did not publicly announce any channel leadership or partner program strategy changes.