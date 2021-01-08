Intel Launches Partner Alliance to Unify Partner Programs

Intel is unifying its ecosystem of existing partner programs, pulling them all together under a new Intel Partner Alliance offering.

The new Intel Partner Alliance will focus on collaborative solutions and connecting Intel’s partners with each other and with new customers, Intel said. By streamlining multiple programs and infrastructures into a more integrated, flexible and customized partner program framework, it will provide an improved customer and partner experience, according to the statement.

The alliance will integrate programs including Intel Technology Provider, Intel IoT Solutions Alliance and Intel Cloud Insider to enhance channel opportunities and help partners drive new opportunities, according to Intel. The new program is designed to enhance Intel’s relationship with partners, maximize benefits and better reflect the diversity of business models partners have, the company said in the statement.

Intel Launches Unified Partner Programs

The launch is centered around a redesigned partner portal that will also incorporate Intel Partner University and Intel Solutions Marketplace into one seamless platform, making it easier for partners to find the content they need, skill up on key technologies and collaborate for new opportunities. Partners will have access to deeper training to grow their expertise on a variety of topics, solutions and specialties under the new program, Intel said. The new program will also include new partner types, and more personalized experiences through AI, such as rewards, recommended training or products.

The portal will go live January 11, 2021.

Intel Partner Alliance Increases Collaboration

The new Intel Partner Alliance also will expand the types of partners Intel engages with to increase collaboration across the ecosystem, Intel said in the statement. Under the new program, Intel said it will include field programmable gate array design service providers, cloud service providers, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors, manufacturers, solution providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and service integrators.

The Intel Solutions Marketplace will offer expanded opportunities for partners to connect and collaborate, Intel said, by providing connections and matchmaking, lead generation and management and storefront monitoring capabilities.

“The new Intel Partner Alliance will better reflect the diversity of business models among partners and give them the opportunity to maximize program benefits. We appreciate each of our partners for their continued collaboration to bring new technologies to life for our customers across the world.” said Eric Thompson, Intel general manager of global partner enablement.