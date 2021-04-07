Intel Ice Lake Processors: Hot Channel Partner Opportunity?

Can new 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors (code-named Ice Lake) plus new CEO Pat Gelsinger get Intel back on track?

Intel has launched its new 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, code-named Ice Lake, which feature integrated AI capabilities for data centers, according to a statement from the company. The Ice Lake processors, combined with Intel’s Optane portfolio of persistent memory and storage, ethernet adaptors, FPGA’s and software, will better enable partners and customers to drive hybrid cloud, high-performance computing and edge computing solutions, according to the statement.

The processors arrive at a key time for Intel and its channel partners. The chip company has struggled in recent years to maintain a consistent approach to manufacturing. At the same time, rivals like AMD and NVIDIA — among many others — have gained momentum in data center, mobile and/or gaming areas.

Amid that backdrop, Intel recently re-hired company veteran Pat Gelsinger to lead a business turnaround. Gelsinger, most recently at VMware, is known for his technology and business acumen.

Intel Launches AI-Enabled Ice Lake Processors

Naturally, the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors were under development long before Gelsinger re-emerged at Intel.

The processors feature enhanced platform capabilities, including integrated artificial intelligence (AI) acceleration with Intel DL Boost technology, plus advanced security capabilities to protect data and application code using Intel Software Guard Extension (SGX) and Crypto Acceleration, according to the statement. These new capabilities, combined with Intel’s Select Solutions and Market Ready Solutions, enable customers to accelerate deployments across cloud, AI, enterprise, HPC, networking, security and edge applications, according to the statement.

Leveraging Intel 10 nm process technology, the latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors offer up to 40 cores per processor and as much as 2.65 times higher average performance gain compared with a 5-year-old system, according to Intel. The platform supports up to 6 terabytes of system memory per socket, up to 8 channels of DDR4-3200 memory per socket and up to 64 lanes of PCIe Gen4 per socket, according to the statement.

Intel Ice Lake 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable Processors: Executive Insight

“Our 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable platform is the most flexible and performant in our history, designed to handle the diversity of workloads from the cloud to the network to the edge,” said Navin Shenoy, executive vice president and general manager of the Data Platforms Group at Intel. “Intel is uniquely positioned with the architecture, design and manufacturing to deliver the breadth of intelligent silicon and solutions our customers demand.”

Meanwhile, multiple strategic partners have lined up to support the new processors. In prepared statements, the following hardware, software, cloud, consulting and business partners described how they will leverage the processors:

Additional insights from Joe Panettieri.