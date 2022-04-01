Intel Acquires Cloud, Data Center Optimization Software Firm Granulate

Intel Xeon running Granulate software may help channel partners to optimize cloud & on-premises customer workloads, and drive down infrastructure costs.

Intel has acquired Granulate Cloud Solutions Ltd., a developer of cloud and data center optimization software. The M&A deal will allow channel partners to drive down on-premises and cloud infrastructure costs for end-customers, the chip giant asserts. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Intel Acquires Granulate: Potential Benefits

Granulate’s software offers real-time optimization for cloud and on-premises workloads. Customers that have implemented Granulate have reduced compute expenses by up to 60 percent, the company asserts.

The Intel-Granulate relationship extends back to 2019, when Granulate participated in the Intel Ignite startup accelerator program. Joint efforts been the two companies have involved workload optimization on Xeon processors.

Granulate has roughly 120 employees. The company was venture backed prior to the M&A deal with Intel. Indeed, Granulate in February 2021 had raised $30 million in Series B funding from Red Dot Capital Partners with participation from Insight Partners, TLV Partners, Hetz Ventures and Dawn Capital.

Intel Acquires Granulate: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the M&A deal, Sandra Rivera, executive vice president and general manager of the Datacenter and AI Group at Intel, said:

“Today’s cloud and data center customers demand scalable, high-performance software to make the most of their hardware deployments. Granulate’s cutting-edge autonomous optimization software can be applied to production workloads without requiring the customer to make changes to its code, driving optimized hardware and software value for every cloud and data center customer.”

Added Greg Lavender, chief technology officer, senior vice president and general manager of the Software and Advanced Technology Group at Intel:

“We are building our portfolio of software optimization tools that offer flexible and scalable capabilities that allow us to meet the growing demand of the ubiquitous compute era. Granulate’s innovative approach to real-time optimization software complements Intel’s existing capabilities by helping customers realize performance gains, cloud cost reductions and continual workload learning.”

Concluded Asaf Ezra, co-founder and CEO of Granulate:

“Together with Intel, we believe we can help customers achieve meaningful cost reductions and five times the throughput across workloads. As a part of Intel, Granulate will be able to deliver autonomous optimization capabilities to even more customers globally and rapidly expand its offering with the help of Intel’s 19,000 software engineers.”

Intel expects to close the deal in Q2 of 2022.