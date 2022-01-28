inTEC Acquires Firefly and Provident Technology for European MSP, Cloud Services Expansion

Manchester, United Kingdom-based information and communications technology (ICT) provider inTEC Group has announced a pair of acquisitions, buying Firefly Cloud and Provident Technology Limited. The financial terms of either deal were not disclosed.

inTEC Acquires Firefly: “A Major Growth Opportunity”

Firefly is a communications solutions provider founded in 2002 and headquartered in Glasgow. The company’s portfolio includes voice, data, mobile, and complete systems solutions.

Derek Lewis, director, Firefly Cloud, commented on the deal:

“We are immensely proud of what we have achieved over the past 20 years, the journey we have taken and the customers we have served. Honest and open customer service has always been the backbone of our company. Joining inTEC offers an exciting opportunity for Firefly to strengthen and expand its service offering in communications, security, infrastructure and support. inTEC’s acquisition of Firefly provides a major growth opportunity for both businesses through an extended service offering for all our clients. We would like to thank all our customers for the support you have continued to give us over the years. Rest assured our commitment to you will not falter as we continue to support you as we enter an exciting new chapter as part of the fantastic inTEC team.”

Simon Howitt, CEO of the inTEC GROUP, said:

“The acquisition of Firefly takes us further in reaching our growth objective. They have been established for over 20 years and they bring an impressive customer base as well as great additional telecoms’ capabilities in our drive to excel in unified communications. We really look forward to working with Firefly in the coming months.”

inTEC Acquires Provident: A Move Into Ireland

Provident Technology, an MSP based in Dublin, is inTEC’s first move out of the UK and allows them to further extend their ICT reach into a new market, according to inTEC.

Provident specializes in the design, implementation, and support of a range of cloud services and business applications including IT managed services, IT infrastructure support, hosted collaboration, and communication solutions.

Howitt said of the Provident deal:

“This is the next step in our acquisition programme and a great start to 2022. We are impressed with what Provident has achieved in the past and I am looking forward to working with Colin and his team to further develop their exciting plans in Ireland.”

John Malone, CEO of Provident Technology, commented:

“Provident Technology is excited to join the inTEC Group at a pivotal time in the growth of the company. Bringing a new Microsoft Gold Partner to the heavily consolidated Irish market will introduce some healthy competition. Provident and inTEC’s respective skills and services complement each other, and we have the opportunity to leverage each other’s expertise across the UKI market to accelerate group growth. The synergy between our businesses will allow us to deliver forward-thinking digital transformation plans for all our customers.”

About inTEC

inTEC specializes in the design, implementation, and support of a wide range of Cloud services and business applications including I.T. managed services, I.T. infrastructure support, hosted collaboration, and communication solutions.

These are the eighth and ninth businesses to join the Group, the latest in the company’s growth-through-acquisition strategy. inTEC says it has plans for “many” acquisitions in the year ahead.

inTEC in July 2021 entered into a £20 million facility agreement with Duke Royalty, allowing the company to finance out existing funders and provide additional capital for future acquisitions.