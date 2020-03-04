Insight Enterprises Acquires Microsoft Partner vNext

Global systems integrator Insight Enterprises has acquired French Microsoft cloud partner vNext for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2010 in France, vNext is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner that provides managed cloud services and solutions for large and mid-market clients. The vNext workers will be integrated into Insight France beginning spring 2020, which will create a team of more than 100 employees including consultants and specialists in Microsoft technologies, the company said.

The deal will help Insight’s ability to guide its clients’ digital transformation initiatives, including consulting and implementation services, the buyer said.

Insight Enterprises Acquires vNext: Executive Perspectives

Richard Ramos, general manager of Insight France, commented:

“Acquiring vNext was an obvious move for us. The quality of our workforce, our common values, and our view of the market have enabled us to quickly forge a shared vision: to be the partner of choice for enterprise digital transformation initiatives in the French market.”

Stéphane Fitoussi, president of vNext, added:

“We’ve had an incredibly successful 10 years. We look forward to building on this by further developing our solutions and teammates within Insight. The entire management team of vNext is enthusiastic about becoming part of Insight and the opportunities this will bring.”

Insight Enterprises: M&A Experience

For the last five years, the Tempe, Arizona-based Insight has been growing expanding with the help of strategic acquisitions. In August 2018, the company acquired another Microsoft partner, Cardinal Solutions. In late 2015 it purchased BlueMetal. And in 2016 the Insight acquired Australia-based Ignia.

Lump all those companies together, and Insight owns Microsoft’s Partner of the Year for Artificial Intelligence (2018), Mobile App Development (2017), Open Source on Azure (2017), and Internet of Things (2016).

Insight was founded by two college friends in 1988. The company IPOed in 1995 and two years later it expanded into Canada and the United Kingdom. Insight has been growing steadily since, acquiring approximately one company a year for the last decade. The company now boasts more than 11,000 employees worldwide.