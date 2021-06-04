Email phishing protection technology company INKY announced the formal launch of its channel partner program for MSPs and VARs to help drive greater adoption of its AI-enabled email security solutions, according to a statement from the company. The program will provide MSPs and VARs with sales incentives, profitable margins, training and sales and marketing support, according to the statement.

INKY’s flagship product, Inky Phish Fence, uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to “see” each email much like a human does, to block phishing attacks, according to the company.

INKY Launches Partner Program to Advance Email Security

Email security, and especially phishing, continue to be critical issues for organizations, especially as remote work and distributed workforces become the norm in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to 451 Research’s Scott Crawford, it was the most frequently reported attack type seen as a result of the mass shift to remote work. There’s great opportunity for MSPs and VARs to deliver email protection and anti-phishing solutions to help protect their customers, especially given the recent push by the Biden administration to bolster private-sector security.

INKY’s channel partner program will include a dedicated partner portal, sales and marketing tools like on-demand collateral and creative co-marketing support to help partners generate demand and leads. Dedicated sales and technical resources are assigned to partners to enable sales and drive mutual engagement and alignment around next-gen technology, marketing and sales activities, according to the statement. In addition, a flexible licensing model will help partners to drive business growth and position their brand as a leading security services provider with a next-generation, AI-enabled solution, according to the statement.

INKY Partner Program: Executive Commentary

“We’re excited to officially launch our INKY Partner Program,” said Shayna Jackson, director, partner programs at INKY. “The INKY Partner Program now allows MSPs and VARs the ability to provide their customers with advanced anti-phishing technology and unique banner alerts that can catch attacks other systems miss. We look forward to welcoming new partners and assisting them in providing the most advanced anti-phishing and email security offerings to their clients.”