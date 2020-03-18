Ingram Micro Waives Fees for Most Partner Financial Programs

Technology distributor Ingram Micro is temporarily waiving fees with most of its financial programs. The move is designed to assist partners as they navigate uncharted territory amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ingram also moved to a WFH (Work From Home) game plan for its Irvine, California, offices today, and an optional WFH plan for Buffalo, New York, offices. California and New York have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic — and the overall outbreak isn’t expected to peak until around May 2020, assuming social distancing efforts work, the federal government estimates.

In the meantime, Ingram is assuring partners and customers that its business continuity plans are performing well.

“While some offices are closed following local ordinances, we are operating with work from home (WFH) processes and our warehouses are functional, practicing safe standards,” Kirk Robinson, senior VP, U.S. Chief Country Executive, wrote in an email to partners.

Ingram Micro: Note to Partners

The complete note from Robinson to partners is below, courtesy of a spokesperson for the company: