Ingram Micro Waives Fees for Most Partner Financial Programs
Technology distributor Ingram Micro is temporarily waiving fees with most of its financial programs. The move is designed to assist partners as they navigate uncharted territory amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Ingram also moved to a WFH (Work From Home) game plan for its Irvine, California, offices today, and an optional WFH plan for Buffalo, New York, offices. California and New York have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic — and the overall outbreak isn’t expected to peak until around May 2020, assuming social distancing efforts work, the federal government estimates.
In the meantime, Ingram is assuring partners and customers that its business continuity plans are performing well.
“While some offices are closed following local ordinances, we are operating with work from home (WFH) processes and our warehouses are functional, practicing safe standards,” Kirk Robinson, senior VP, U.S. Chief Country Executive, wrote in an email to partners.
Ingram Micro: Note to Partners
The complete note from Robinson to partners is below, courtesy of a spokesperson for the company:
Dear Valued Ingram Micro Partner,
Now, more than ever, we want to assure you that your Ingram Micro team is doing everything possible to support your efforts globally and locally.
Your Business, Health and Safety is our Priority
In addition to the health, wellbeing and safety of our associates, your business and safety is our top priority. As such, we have Business Continuity Management Programs (BCP) and Emergency Action Plans (EAP) in place per ISO certification. Daily calls allow us to evaluate the current status of communities and facilities around the world to ensure the health and safety of our associates, and be proactive with your needs. While some offices are closed following local ordinances, we are operating with work from home (WFH) processes and our warehouses are functional, practicing safe standards. Below is a detailed list of the actions taken to support you at this time:
- Field sales teams are proactively calling partners to understand their individual needs, prioritize orders for new laptops and other remote devices, sourcing refurbished systems, as well as connecting them with subject-matter-experts for remote work, security and other Unified Communications solutions.
- Inventory levels are being managed carefully with fair allocation of products across our distribution network, and especially for high demand products such as VPN, UCaaS, cameras, laptops and other remote gear.
- Email is the best way to contact your sales teams and our Ingram Micro Online website is also constantly updated and ready for 24×7 support.
- Solution bundles are available for remote and work from home (WFH), Cloud, IoT, virtual desktops, hybrid and software-defined computing, as well as critical cyber security solutions. Ask your Ingram Micro representative for more details.
- Credit representatives are standing by and proactively calling partners to discuss financial services and credit options – leasing programs for products, financing for Cloud and Managed Services, and programs that consolidate products and services into single invoices with increased credit capacity, such as Direct Express Complete.
- Fees are being temporarily waived with most of our financial programs.
- Trust X Alliance and SMB Alliance communities are supporting one another with Managed Services, Cloud and on-premise solutions.
- Virtual training and events are underway on a variety of technical solutions and partner support needs.
Take Care and Watch for Fraudulent Business Practices
Last thing, stay vigilant on fraudulent business practices and Phishing attacks. Unfortunately, bad actors are taking advantage of the situation created by the COVID-19 situation. Check emails and orders carefully and watch for any red flags. And if it does not seem right, pick up the phone and give us a call.
Let us know how we can help you and your colleagues during this unprecedented time. We will continue to keep the lines of communication open, and we appreciate your patience as we all adjust to new and temporary work processes.
Warmest Regards,
Kirk Robinson
Senior Vice President, U.S. Chief Country Executive
Ingram Micro Inc.
