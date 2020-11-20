Ingram Micro, nOps Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand AWS Infrastructure Availability

Ingram Micro Cloud announced a strategic collaboration with SaaS cloud management company nOps to expand access to Ingram Micro’s Amazon Web Services (AWS) tools for more partners and MSPs, according to a statement released by the company.

nOps is a cloud management and intelligence platform that speeds up the AWS Well-Architected Review process for partners. It continuously monitors and auto-discovers gaps in a customer’s infrastructure based on AWS Well-Architected Framework best practices across cost optimization, security, reliability, performance efficiency and operational excellence plus other industry guidelines like HIPAA and SOC 2, according to the company.

Ingram Micro, nOps Collaborate to Expand Partners’ Access to AWS Tools

The alliance with nOps, an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, expands Ingram Micro’s offerings for reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) and is designed to help build an efficient, secure and high-performing AWS infrastructure for applications and workloads, according to the statement.

Ingram Micro Cloud is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and AWS Distributor, and by leveraging the nOps platform, Ingram Micro partners should be able to better maintain their customers’ AWS environments by aligning with AWS Well-Architected Framework guidelines, according to the statement.

Adding nOps offerings will help Ingram Micro partners more efficiently execute AWS Well-Architected Reviews that can identify risk, provide cost-optimization insights and root cause analysis, and deliver fact-based assessments and remediation proposals to customers that drive higher project win rates, the company said.

Ingram Micro and nOps Collaboration: Executive Commentary

“Our guiding mission at Ingram Micro Cloud is to provide our channel partners with access to the industry’s largest and most robust cloud services portfolio, and nOps was an outstanding addition,” said Victor Baez, vice president of cloud channel sales at Ingram Micro Cloud. “We anticipate that, working with nOps, we can better empower our partners to build next-generation MSP practices that drive greater value and revenue opportunities for our channel partners.”

“nOps is thrilled to team with Ingram Micro,” said JT Giri, CEO and founder, nOps. “We share mutual excitement and expectations of scaling nOps’ success in helping AWS Consulting Partners and AWS MSP Partners grow their AWS practice while delivering outstanding support to customers. Our cloud management platform and Ingram Micro’s combination of scale and commitment to partner enablement is a winning combination.”

Ingram Micro Cloud operates in 64 countries with over 55,000 reseller partners, and its Cloud Marketplace serves 6.5 million seats, offering more than 120 cloud solutions, the company said.