Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace: Value Fully Realized?

Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace surpasses 10 million managed users, up 100 percent year over year. Is distributor seeking to unlock cloud services value in new ways?

The Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace now has more than 10 million managed seats under management, up more than 100 percent over the prior year, Ingram says.

Most established distributors now offer cloud-type marketplaces for channel partners, and upstarts like Pax8 have moved into the market. Still, Ingram Micro has invested more than $600 million to build the marketplace over the past decade. And it’s likely the largest cloud distribution service for MSPs and VARs, ChannelE2E believes.

Ingram Micro Cloud: Communicating Success

So where does Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace go from here? Clues may have emerged back in December 2019, At the time, Ingram said CEO Alain Monié was shifting more of his time toward the cloud effort, while EVP Paul Bay focuses on Ingram’s worldwide technology business.

Sources say Ingram has been seeking ways to more fully communicate and unlock Ingram Micro Cloud’s value. We’re not suggesting a spin-off is imminent, especially since cloud distribution and traditional distribution are so closely aligned with one another.

Still, could Ingram potentially position the cloud business with some sort of tracking stock offering? Hmmm… That’s pure speculation on ChannelE2E’s part. But a potential tracking stock move could help Ingram Cloud to fetch a far higher valuation multiple than more traditional hardware and software distribution services.

Ingram Micro Ownership Status

Ingram Micro’s overall business has been the subject of occasional M&A rumors. RRJ Capital appeared poised to purchase Ingram Micro from China’s HNA Group in August 2019. But that deal never emerged.

Fast forward to present day. Certain HNA Group investments — especially in the transportation industry — remain under extreme debt and financial pressure. Ingram, meanwhile, remains a solid performer in the distribution market, and a fast-growth player in SaaS-oriented services for channel partners. Hmmm…