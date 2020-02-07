Ingram Micro Acquires European IT Services Provider Ictivity

Ingram Micro Inc. has acquired Ictivity, an IT services provider that serves the Dutch market. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Ictivity, based in the Netherlands, has offices in Eindhoven and Vianen. The 150-person company offers IT consulting, implementation and managed services. Customers include medium-sized organizations — mainly across the healthcare, government and commerce sectors. The company, founded in 1998, works with numerous technology partners — including Microsoft, Citrix Systems, VMware, Veeam, Fortinet and HPE’s Aruba, among others.

The acquired business will operate as Ictivity, an Ingram Micro company. Ictivity Managing Director Wilbert van Beek now reports to Ingram Micro VP Benelux, Eric Segers.

Ingram Micro Acquires Ictivity: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement, Mark Snider, Ingram Micro executive VP and president EMEA, commented:

“The addition of Ictivity supports our strategy to expand our European capabilities in high-value, fast-growing markets, including IT services and consultancy. Ictivity is well-known and respected throughout the Netherlands for their customer focus and value-add approach, and we look forward to providing our joint customers with an expanded portfolio of offerings. We are delighted to welcome the Ictivity team to Ingram Micro.”

Added van Beek:

“Joining forces with Ingram Micro provides us with an excellent platform to achieve our objectives of growing our business and delivering more value to our collective customers and partners. Collaboration is the key to success, and we will now have access to more resources and a broader customer and partner base to continue to deliver on our promise of being the best IT service provider for small to mid-sized businesses in the Netherlands. We are excited to join the Ingram Micro family.”

Distributor Mergers and Acquisitions

This is the third distributor-related acquisition that ChannelE2E has tracked so far in 2020. The other two deals involved Amber Technology acquiring Hills AV, and Wesco acquiring Anixter in a bidding war against private equity suitors.

Meanwhile, Ingram Micro has remained in acquisition mode — even as the distributor itself has been the subject of takeover rumors for more than a year.

Ingram’s recent moves include acquiring Salesforce cloud consulting partner Quosphere in November 2019, while also refocusing the Ingram executive team on specific opportunities starting in 2020 and beyond.

Ingram is owned by HNA Group of China. An August 2019 report suggested parent HNA Group would sell Ingram to RRJ Capital. And a December 2018 report suggested HNA would sell Ingram to Apollo Global Management. Neither deal materialized, and Apollo in 2019 instead acquired Ingram rival Tech Data.

Ingram will provide additional business, strategy and partner updates during the company’s Ingram Micro Cloud Summit 2020 conference in May, and Ingram Micro ONE 2020 conference in October.