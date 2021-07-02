Ingram Micro Cloud, AWS Expand Strategic Partnership

Ingram Micro Cloud and AWS expand their partnership agreement to accelerate the growth of AWS partners worldwide through Ingram Micro Cloud.

Ingram Micro Cloud today announced a new global strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that will accelerate the growth of AWS partners worldwide through Ingram Micro Cloud, according to a statement released by the company.

Ingram Micro Cloud is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner and AWS Distributor, and the multi-year, joint investment is geared toward increasing Ingram Micro Cloud’s and AWS’ reach and footprint in existing geographic markets, as well as bolster expansion into new geographic markets across EMEA, LATAM, and ASEAN countries, according to the statement.

Ingram Micro Cloud, AWS Expand Strategic Collaboration Agreement

Ingram Micro Cloud plans to focus on scaling AWS adoption with emerging ISVs and driving greater adoption of AWS solutions with SMB customers through the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace. Ingram Micro Cloud said in the statement it also expects to continue broadening relationships with emerging and growth system integrator (SI) and VAR partners for AWS using the distributor’s nine-step IaaS Practice Building methodology. These initiatives cover a wide range of sales enablement, practice development, technical enablement and business and financial support services, according to the statement.

Additionally, both organizations will work together to bolster Ingram Micro Cloud’s current skills and offerings, as well as develop new resources to support channel partners in managing end customers. Ingram Micro Cloud currently provides an AWS Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) team with over 100+ AWS certifications, AWS Professional and Managed Services, AWS Well-Architected services and Ingram’s Cloud Marketplace with access to automated go to market tools, partner programs like AWS Illuminate, AWS Operations and Billing Services and more, according to the statement.

Ingram Micro Cloud, AWS Strategic Partnership: Executive Commentary

Nimesh Dave, president of Ingram Micro Cloud commented on the news:

“In addition to further strengthening our strategic relationship with AWS, this global agreement underscores the critical imperative of the IaaS business for Ingram Micro Cloud. We are thrilled to collaborate with AWS in bringing our skills, services, products, and overall channel knowledge to help our partners find success with AWS at an accelerated pace.”

Doug Yeum, head of global partner organizations at AWS, said of the strategic collaboration: