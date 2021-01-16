Infosys Acquires Digital Design Agency Carter Digital

Global IT consulting and software development firm Infosys has acquired Carter Digital, a digital design agency based in Australia. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Carter’s expertise spans human-centered design, experiential, enhanced digital transformation, customer interaction expertise, the buyer says. Carter Digital will tuck into WONGDOODY, an Infosys brand that serves customers worldwide. WONGDOODY has design studios in Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Providence, Houston, and London, as well as design hubs in five Indian cities.

Infosys Acquires Carter Digital: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the acquisition, Infosys Senior VP Andrew Groth said:

“Australia is a strategic market for Infosys and the company has enjoyed strong and consistent growth serving marquee clients across a range of industries from telecom and financial services, to utilities and the public sector. As digital experience becomes a critical differentiator in most enterprise transformations, the addition of Carter’s capabilities reaffirms our commitment to help clients navigate their digital priorities with a complete end-to-end offering.”

Added WONGDOODY CEO Ben Weiner:

“In Carter, we have found kindred spirits who align with the cultures of both WONGDOODY and Infosys. We are very excited to bring their capabilities to Infosys’ clients in the market where the opportunity to add layers of digital strategy, customer experience, and design is significant and compelling. We are excited to welcome Carter Digital to the Infosys family”

Noted Paul Beardsell, founder & managing director, Carter Digital:

“Carrying the WONGDOODY flag into our region provides us the ability to turbo charge our delivery. This, along with the backing of Infosys, means we now have the instant depth and scalability to meet the growing needs and expectations of our current and future clients.”

Concluded James Noble, founder & chief creative officer at Carter Digital:

“We’re excited to be joining WONGDOODY, an Infosys company. Being a like-minded, internationally recognised human experience and brand engagement agency creates enormous opportunities for us in the Australasian market. This enable us to further our industry-leading work, connecting us to new capabilities, and enhancing our partner’s success.”

The deal is expected to close during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Infosys Acquisitions, Revenue Performance

Infosys has made occasional acquisitions to bolster the IT consulting firm’s digital experience, ServiceNow and Salesforce expertise. Example Infosys acquisitions include:

October 2020: Adobe partner Blue Acorn iCi to offer CMOs digital customer experience, commerce & analytics expertise.

Adobe partner Blue Acorn iCi to offer CMOs digital customer experience, commerce & analytics expertise. September 2020: GuideVision, a ServiceNow Elite Partner and enterprise IT service management (ITSM) consultancy.

GuideVision, a ServiceNow Elite Partner and enterprise IT service management (ITSM) consultancy. February 2020: Simplus, a major Salesforce cloud consulting partner with United States and Australia reach.

Simplus, a major Salesforce cloud consulting partner with United States and Australia reach. September 2018: Fluido, a Salesforce cloud consulting, implementation and training partner with reach across Europe.

For its fiscal Q3, Infosys reported revenue of $3.51 billion — up 8.3 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last year, according to results announced on January 13. The company expects revenue to grow 4.5 percent to 5.0 percent in Q4.