Infosys Acquires Adobe Consulting Partner Blue Acorn iCi

Global IT consulting firm Infosy has acquired Adobe partner Blue Acorn iCi to gain additional digital customer experience, commerce and analytics expertise.

This is M&A deal 425 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here.

Additional Blue Acorn areas of expertise include Adobe, Magento, Salesforce Commerce and Shopify ecosystems. Infosys will align the deal with an earlier acquisition to help global chief marketing officer and businesses bolster their digital commerce initiatives.

Infosys Acquires Blue Acorn iCi: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Infosys CEO Ravi Kumar S said:

“We are focused on partnering with global brands and CMOs to help them navigate their digital experience and commerce challenges. The Blue Acorn iCi acquisition is another important milestone in Infosys’ journey to build capabilities relevant to the digital priorities of our clients and reaffirms our commitment to the Adobe ecosystem. We are excited to welcome Blue Acorn iCi and its leadership team into the Infosys family.”

Added Greg Boone, Co-CEO of Blue Acorn iCi:

“We have spent a decade refining our approach to building iconic, user-centric experiences for some of the world’s most beloved brands, and our entire team is excited to embark on this new journey of growth with the Infosys family.”

Concluded Chris Guerra, Co-CEO of Blue Acorn iCi:

“By becoming a part of the Infosys family, Blue Acorn iCi will be able to better serve our clients and their customers as we elevate our scale, technical acumen, global reach, creative capabilities & consumer insight expertise. Together, we will be able to offer unrivaled services and insights to help companies become the new leaders of digital experience & commerce.”

Investment Bank CG Petsky Prunier, part of Canaccord Genuity, advised Blue Acorn ICI on the deal. The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Infosys Acquisition Targets: Salesforce and ServiceNow Partners

Infosys has been active on the M&A front. Recent acquisitions include: