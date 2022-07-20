Global IT consulting and software development firm Infosys has acquired life sciences technology and consulting firm BASE life science.

Infosys Acquires BASE Life Science

Infosys, founded in 1981, is based in Bangalore, India. The company has 289,187 employees listed on LinkedIn. Infosys’s areas of expertise include IT solutions and services, consulting, business process outsourcing, products and platforms, engineering services, cloud services, artificial intelligence, digital and big data.

BASE, founded in 2007, is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. The company has 173 employees listed on LinkedIn. BASE’s areas of expertise include pharmaceuticals, life science, regulatory affairs, R&D, implementation, RIMS, EDMS, EMTF, CRM, Veeva, analytics, commercial excellence, medical excellence, digital marketing, OCE, Salesforce, marketing automation, IQVIA, PromoMats and MedComms.

BASE is one of the fastest-growing technology and consulting partners in the life sciences industry. The acquisition will provide domain experts with commercial, medical, digital marketing, clinical, regulatory and quality know-how to Infosys, according to the company.

BASE has additional offices in Switzerland, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and a nearshore technology hub in Spain. Together with Infosys, BASE will further expand its portfolio of expertise into consumer health, animal health (AHII-OLD), MedTech (MHMNF) and genomics segments, the company said.

Infosys Acquires BASE: Augmenting Life Sciences Expertise

Ravi Kumar, president, Infosys, commented:

“This acquisition augments Infosys’ deep life sciences expertise, and expands our footprint further in the Nordics region and across Europe, and scales our digital transformation capabilities with cloud-based industry solutions. We are excited to welcome BASE life science and its leadership team into the Infosys family.”

Martin Woergaard, CEO, BASE life science, said:

“Over the last five years, BASE life science has delivered tremendous growth, and created a stellar life sciences consulting firm in Europe. With Infosys as our catalyst, we will be able to accelerate our expansion internationally and create development opportunities for our people. Infosys is a solid, global technology leader, that is a perfect match for ensuring continuous success of BASE while sharing our common purpose and values.”

Infosys Acquisitions, Revenue Performance

Infosys has made occasional acquisitions to bolster the IT consulting firm’s digital experience, ServiceNow and Salesforce expertise. Example Infosys acquisitions include: