Infosys Acquires Digital Marketing Agency oddity

Global IT consulting and software development firm Infosys has acquired oddity, a German digital marketing, experience and commerce agency. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With more than 300 digital experts located in Stuttgart, Berlin, Cologne, Belgrade, Shanghai and Taipei, oddity is one of the largest independent digital agencies from Germany. The company’s service portfolio includes digital-first brand management and communication, in-house production, including virtual and augmented reality, experience design and e-commerce services, which it provides across Europe and China.

The deal strengthens Infosys’ creative, branding, and experience design capabilities, according to the company.

As part of Infosys’ digital experience and design offering, oddity will become part of Wongdoody, which Infosys acquired in 2018. The company will join Wongdoody’s network of studios across Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Providence, Houston and London and design hubs in five cities in India, Infosys said.

Infosys Acquires oddity: Leadership Insight

Ravi Kumar S, president, Infosys, commented:

“We find ourselves at the cusp of the next generation of the internet, the merging of the physical and virtual worlds. With this vision, we are excited to strengthen our experience and marketing skills with oddity, to deliver forward-thinking, holistic solutions at a global scale. With oddity’s digital commerce and marketing knowledge as well as its metaverse-ready set-up, it is the perfect complement to Infosys’ prowess in technological transformation.”

oddity founders Frank Boegner, Marc Bürkle, Simon Umbreit, and Christian Gölz, commented:

“The future of better human-centered marketing lies in the symbiosis of creativity and technology (data, automation, AI). This is where we see the opportunity for a unique differentiation together with Infosys and WONGDOODY. We are ambitious to further develop our services jointly and are proud to become part of one of the world’s most respected digital tech companies.”

Ben Wiener, CEO, Wongdoody, an Infosys company, added:

“Meeting oddity was like meeting a long-lost twin. We share the same values and vision around the power of creativity to accelerate digital transformation for our clients, while recognizing that it’s our people and culture that drive our success. We are united in our shared belief that digital transformation is at its best when it is consistently approached from a people-based, needs-centred perspective.”

Infosys Acquisitions, Revenue Performance

