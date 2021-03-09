Infostretch Acquires Salesforce Cloud Consulting Partner Saggezza

Digital engineering company Infostretch is acquiring Saggezza, a Chicago-based global technology solutions provider, consulting firm and Salesforce cloud partner. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 163 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021.

Saggezza group will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infostretch with executives joining the Infostretch leadership team, the buyer said.

Infostretch Acquires Saggezza: Market Opportunity

The acquisition will help Infostretch’s standing in certain key verticals including financial services, insurance, and healthcare, while expanding its presence in the US Midwest and UK markets, the buyer said.

This is Infostretch’s first acquisition since the company received a private equity investment from Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking and Everstone Group in August 2020.

Founded in 2006, Saggezza has additional offices in Silicon Valley, California; the United Kingdom; and India. The company delivers business transformation services focused on digital design, enterprise automation, and CRM to large and mid-market companies.

The company recently launched a Salesforce consulting and implementation practice, becoming one of Salesforce’s fastest-growing partners, according to Infostretch.

Infostretch Acquires Saggezza: A Growing Footprint

Rutesh Shah, CEO, Infostretch, commented on the deal:

“Saggezza’s deep expertise in software design and implementation is a perfect complement to our digital engineering and data analytics capabilities. With the addition of their CRM capabilities, we see an opportunity to quickly grow our footprint in our existing client base and leverage those expanded capabilities to win new business. This combination is a positive development for the clients of both companies, which include several Fortune 500 clients.”

Arvind Kapur, CEO of Saggezza, added:

“Competing and winning in the future will depend increasingly on an organization’s ability to seamlessly blend human and digital assets into their customer engagement and business operations. By joining forces with Infostretch, we can expand upon our suite of transformative, advisory, and execution services to keep our current and prospective clients at the forefront of the digital frontier.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed within the second quarter of this year.