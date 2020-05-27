Infoblox Boosts Channel Partner Incentives for Cloud-Managed Network Services

Infoblox, a provider of cloud-managed network services, has announced several ongoing investments and sales incentives for channel partners worldwide.

Infoblox’s expertise spans cloud and hybrid secure DNS, DHCP, and IPAM (DDI) solutions.

The enhancements are designed to help partners sell more, earn more, learn more and add more value for new and existing customers, the company says. The partner perks include:

An additional double-digit percentage off the NET contract value for all new customer wins approved through Infoblox’s deal registration program.

Extending Infoblox’s “triple play” incentive, which rewards partners up to $13,000 for new customer wins and doubling-down on “inter-lock” plans with partners spanning sales, business development and marketing.

Special incentives and loyalty pricing for incremental customer deals including technology refreshes and work from home deployment.

The new 2020 growth incentives are available now to all Infoblox channel partners, with additional promotions reserved for Gold and Platinum Infoblox partners.