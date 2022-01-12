Inflow Acquires Contact Center Consultancy EPIC Connections

Inflow Communications, backed by private equity firm Renovus Capital Partners, has acquired EPIC Connections, a contact center consulting company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 54 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

Inflow Buys EPIC Connections: Business Details

EPIC Connections, based in Omaha, Nebraska, offers consulting, outsourcing and professional services firm, with a core focus on contact center operational and technology consulting, outsourcing strategy, and customer experience technology implementation services.

Inflow, based in Portland, Oregon, provides strategic advisory, consulting, and managed services for contact center, customer experience, and unified communications solutions to over 1,000 customers nationwide.

In a prepared statement about the deal, Inflow CEO Ken Smith said:

“Inflow’s expanding service offerings provided a natural fit for EPIC’s experience in operational consulting, outsourcing, and customer experience technology implementation. As a market leader, Inflow is always focused on building out our portfolio of services to best meet our client’s evolving needs. The EPIC Connections team complements us well, and furthers our ability to deliver an expanded suite of value creating services for our clients, and our technology partners.”

Added Bill Pieper, president of EPIC Connections:

“EPIC has long been recognized as a trusted implementation and professional services partner in the CCaaS industry, and Inflow adds immediate scale to that line of business. I’m particularly excited to accelerate the momentum that EPIC has had in the operational and outsourcing consulting, with Inflow’s expanded reach and scale.”

About Inflow’s Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firm Renovus has owned Inflow since January 2021. Renovus, founded in 2010, specializes in the Knowledge and Talent industries. The private equity firm, based near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, manages $1 billion across several investment vehicles.