Private equity firm Inflexion has agreed to acquire cloud-first software provider Nomentia for an undisclosed amount.

Inflexion Acquires Nomentia for European Expansion

Inflexion, founded in 1999, is based in London, England. The company has 156 employees listed on LinkedIn. Inflexion’s areas of expertise include investing for growth, growing businesses, supporting entrepreneurs, digital expertise, international reach, minority investing, commercial strategy and talent enhancement.

Nomentia, founded in 2004, is based in Helsinki, Finland. The company has 144 employees listed on LinkedIn. Nomentia’s areas of expertise include global payments, bank connectivity-as-a-service, cash forecasting and visibility, bank account management, financial process automation, treasury workflows, FX risk, in-house banking and trade finance.

Nomentia will be purchased from its current investors PSG Equity and Verdane. The investment is being made by Inflexion Buyout Fund VI.

Nomentia is a modular, cloud-first software provider that provides solutions to the cash & treasury management segment around bank connectivity, payments, cash visibility and forecasting, trade finance, and risk & reporting. The company has over 1,400 customers around Europe, while its solutions are used in over 80 countries.

The company says it plans to continue its European expansion both organically and through further acquisitions.

Jukka Sallinen, CEO, Nomentia, commented:

“Nomentia has gone through an incredible journey under PSG and Verdane’s ownership. We’ve established Nomentia as one of the leading players in the European treasury and cash Management space. Going forward, Nomentia plans to be even better at serving customers in its current markets and new ones by bringing new and innovative features to a growing client base. Management is very excited to partner with Inflexion to accelerate the company’s growth further.”

Flor Kassai, partner at Inflexion and Head of Buyout Fund, said:

“Nomentia is a market leading SaaS business benefitting from a best-in-class offering for its clients. Now is the right time for the business to accelerate its growth across Europe whilst continuing to maintain its high level of customer service. We look forward to supporting Jukka and the team as Nomentia further penetrates the European market both organically and through acquisitions.”

Romain Railhac, Managing Director at PSG, added:

“Nomentia’s immense success means the business is now ready to enter its next phase of growth, and we are confident Inflexion brings the right resources and expertise to drive further success. We have been delighted to actively support the entire Nomentia team in scaling the business, both organically and via M&A, into a comprehensive and genuinely pan-European provider of cash and treasury management software solutions.”

Financial Services MSP M&A

The investment is the fourth for Inflexion in the region. Previously, the firm invested in EcoOnline earlier this year, the take-private of Infront in 2021, and the acquisition of Nordic Trustee by Inflexion portfolio company Ocorian that same year.

M&A activity amongst managed services providers remains strong. In particular, MSPs that support financial services sector customers including community banks, credit unions, Wall Street firms, and/or private equity firms.

