Infinite Computer Solutions Acquires Yahoo Small Business Portfolio From Verizon

Most recently known as Verizon Small Business Essentials, the former Yahoo organization offers domain registration, Website design, hosting, e-commerce, email & more.

Infinite Computer Solutions has acquired the former Yahoo Small Business Essentials portfolio from Verizon. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 549 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Infinite Computer Solutions Acquires Verizon Small Business Solutions

Infinite Computer Solutions, founded in 2001, is a global technology solution provider headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. The company has more than 10,000 employees. Infinite’s areas of expertise include business transformation, digitalization, cloud services, application development management services, quality engineering and assurance, product/platform engineering and infrastructure services for Fortune 1000 companies in telecom, high tech, healthcare, media & entertainment, insurance, banking & financial services, retail, public sector, travel and transport and government.

Yahoo Small Business, which rebranded in 2021 as Verizon Small Business Essentials, was founded in 1983. The company offers such SMB services as domain registration, Website design, hosting, e-commerce and online stores, email, Website design and more.

Sanjay Govil, founder and chairman of Infinite Computer Solutions, commented on the news: