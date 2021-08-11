Improving Acquires Microsoft Partner Tahoe Partners

The acquisition of Tahoe will increase Improving’s annual revenue and expand geographic reach within the midwest region of the United States.

Digital services company Improving has acquired Tahoe Partners, a professional services firm that specializes in cloud and Microsoft digital transformation services, for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 504 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

The addition of the Chicago, Illinois-based Tahoe is expected to increase Improving’s annualized revenue significantly, resulting in a collective annualized revenue of more than $185 million, according to the company. It will also expand Improving’s geographic reach within the midwest region of the United States, the company said.

The Tahoe Partners leadership team will remain intact and continue to operate and grow the business using the services provided by Improving, the company said.

Improving Acquires Tahoe Partners: “An Important New Market”

Curtis Hite, CEO, Improving, commented:

“There is an obviously apparent alignment between our two companies. From the beginning, we have been impressed with the Tahoe Partners team and their commitment to delivering high quality digital solutions. This merger opens up an important new market for Improving, and both organizations should quickly benefit from this merger.”

Ray Conrad, CEO, Tahoe Partners, said:

“We are looking forward to collaborating with the Improving team and being able to tap into their broader service offerings which will allow us to better serve our current clients from both a business and technology perspective.”

Ralph Keipert, president of Tahoe Partners, added:

“We are excited to be a part of Improving’s growth strategy. As a fellow long-standing Microsoft Gold Partner, we share a similar commitment to bringing impactful value to our customers while also building a trusted relationship with them.”

About Improving

Improving is a technology consulting, custom software solutions, and training firm focused in Agile, Microsoft (.NET) and Java technologies. The company has an International presence with offices in Dallas, Texas; Bryan/College Station, Texas; Houston, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; Cleveland, Ohio; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Atlanta, Georgia, Calgary, Canada, Guadalajara, Mexico and Aguascalientes, Mexico.

In 2018, Improving partnered with private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners.