Improving Acquires Data & Cloud Software Development Services Firm Bit Quill
Digital services company Improving, backed by private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners, has acquired Bit Quill Technologies for an undisclosed amount.
Improving, founded in 2006, is based in Plano, Texas. The company has 1,242 employees listed on LinkedIn. Improving’s areas of expertise include certified consulting, mentoring, Agile, applied training, rural sourcing, Microsoft, .Net, Java, networked recruiting, room rentals, project management, quality assurance, Agile coaching, UX and JavaScript.
Bit Quill, founded in 2017, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company has 54 employees listed on LinkedIn. Bit Quill’s areas of expertise include software services, NoSQL, SaaS and big data.
The transaction is expected to increase Improving’s annualized revenue exceeding $250 million and will further expand its geographic reach within the Canadian market, according to the company. Improving’s annualized revenues were about $200 million as of March 2022.
The Bit Quill leadership team will remain intact, the company said.
Improving Acquires Bit Quill: Executive Insights
Curtis Hite, CEO, Improving, said:
“There is apparent alignment between our two companies. From the beginning, we have been impressed with the Bit Quill team and their commitment to building strong relationships with customers as well as cultivating a strong company culture.”
Kyle Porter, CEO and co-founder, Bit Quill, said:
“I am tremendously excited that we found such an amazing partner in Improving. It is rare to find an organization that is already so aligned with your own core values. We could not be more thrilled to join their growth-focused journey, and to be able to leverage their resources and years of experience in continuing to serve and expand on services to both our employees and our customers.”
Improving’s M&A Experience
Private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners has owned Improving since July 2018. For its part, Improving has M&A experience that extends back to 2007. Example deals include:
- March 2022: YoppWorks, an application development consulting with expertise across Google Cloud and Lightbend.
- August 2021: Tahoe Partners, a Microsoft professional services firm, in August 2021. That particular deal pushed Improving’s annual revenue to about $185 million.
- August 2020: Object Partners, an Amazon Web Services custom software developer. That deal lifted annual revenue to $150 million.
- August 2017: ProSource Solutions, a Microsoft partner that was expected to lift Improving’s yearly revenue by more than $10 million in 2018.
- August 2017: The Willow Group of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
- December 2013: Quadras Development of Calgary, Canada.
- September 2012: Alphaware Training Center of Houston, Texas.
- December 2010: The Sophic Group, a Microsoft partner in Columbus, Ohio.
- January 2007: Blue Ocean Group and Improving Enterprises merged.
