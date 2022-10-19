Improving Acquires Data & Cloud Software Development Services Firm Bit Quill

Digital services company Improving, backed by private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners, has acquired Bit Quill Technologies for an undisclosed amount.

Improving, founded in 2006, is based in Plano, Texas. The company has 1,242 employees listed on LinkedIn. Improving’s areas of expertise include certified consulting, mentoring, Agile, applied training, rural sourcing, Microsoft, .Net, Java, networked recruiting, room rentals, project management, quality assurance, Agile coaching, UX and JavaScript.

Bit Quill, founded in 2017, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company has 54 employees listed on LinkedIn. Bit Quill’s areas of expertise include software services, NoSQL, SaaS and big data.

The transaction is expected to increase Improving’s annualized revenue exceeding $250 million and will further expand its geographic reach within the Canadian market, according to the company. Improving’s annualized revenues were about $200 million as of March 2022.

The Bit Quill leadership team will remain intact, the company said.

Improving Acquires Bit Quill: Executive Insights

Curtis Hite, CEO, Improving, said:

“There is apparent alignment between our two companies. From the beginning, we have been impressed with the Bit Quill team and their commitment to building strong relationships with customers as well as cultivating a strong company culture.”

Kyle Porter, CEO and co-founder, Bit Quill, said:

“I am tremendously excited that we found such an amazing partner in Improving. It is rare to find an organization that is already so aligned with your own core values. We could not be more thrilled to join their growth-focused journey, and to be able to leverage their resources and years of experience in continuing to serve and expand on services to both our employees and our customers.”

Improving’s M&A Experience

Private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners has owned Improving since July 2018. For its part, Improving has M&A experience that extends back to 2007. Example deals include: