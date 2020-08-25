Improving Acquires AWS Custom Software Developer Object Partners
Improving Enterprises, a technology consulting company backed by private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners, has acquired Object Partners, a custom software development firm and Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with a secondary office in Omaha, Nebraska. Financial terms were not disclosed.
This is M&A deal 342 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here.
The combined company is expected to generate about $150 million in annual revenue. Rough 25 percent of that revenue (roughly $37 million) will come from the Object Partners business, the buyer indicated.
Improving Acquires Object Partners: Business Details
Improving is a technology consulting, custom software solutions, and training firm focused in Agile, Microsoft (.NET) and Java technologies. The company has an International presence with offices in Dallas, Texas; Bryan/College Station, Texas; Houston, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; Cleveland, Ohio; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Atlanta, Georgia, Calgary, Canada, Guadalajara, Mexico and Aguascalientes, Mexico.
Meanwhile, Object Partners offers custom software development, Web and Mobile app development, Platform Engineering, Modern APIs, and Real-time Data architecture. The company also is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner.
The Object Partners leadership team will remain intact to run that business, while now having access to Improving’s collective offerings, the buyer added.
Improving Acquires Object Partners: Executive Perspectives
In a prepared statement, Curtis Hite, CEO of Improving, said:
“We are extremely excited to have found another company which shares such similar values and a noticeable commitment to delivering services with excellence. By combining the proven performance of local teams with a deliberate focus on establishing stakeholder trust, we strive to positively impact the IT profession. Object Partners’ strong culture and expertise in custom software solutions will accelerate our ability to accomplish these goals in the Midwest. Furthermore, their extensive experience within Healthcare will greatly strengthen our capabilities in this strategic vertical across North America.”
Added Chris Spurgat, president of Object Partners:
“Object Partners is excited to join the Improving family. We look forward to bringing our custom enterprise software capabilities and modern IT platform expertise to a larger customer audience, while at the same time adding Improving’s broader service offerings allows us to better serve our current clients. Object Partners’ goal of becoming a trusted partner with all of our customers aligns perfectly with Improving’s mission.”
Trinity Hunt Partners: Private Equity for IT Consulting, MSPs
Trinity Hunt Partners, the private equity firm that backs Improving, has extensive experience in and around the IT consulting and MSP (managed IT service provider) markets.
Additional Trinity Hunt Partners investments include Dataprise and Keste.
Meanwhile, M&A activity involving AWS consulting partners remains steady to strong.
