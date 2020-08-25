Improving Acquires AWS Custom Software Developer Object Partners

Improving Enterprises, a technology consulting company backed by private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners, has acquired Object Partners, a custom software development firm and Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with a secondary office in Omaha, Nebraska. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The combined company is expected to generate about $150 million in annual revenue. Rough 25 percent of that revenue (roughly $37 million) will come from the Object Partners business, the buyer indicated.

Improving Acquires Object Partners: Business Details

Improving is a technology consulting, custom software solutions, and training firm focused in Agile, Microsoft (.NET) and Java technologies. The company has an International presence with offices in Dallas, Texas; Bryan/College Station, Texas; Houston, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; Cleveland, Ohio; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Atlanta, Georgia, Calgary, Canada, Guadalajara, Mexico and Aguascalientes, Mexico.

Meanwhile, Object Partners offers custom software development, Web and Mobile app development, Platform Engineering, Modern APIs, and Real-time Data architecture. The company also is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner.