Robotic Process Automation (RPA) M&A: Impact Makers Buys Automation Expansion

Two technology businesses focused on robotic process automation (RPA) consulting and services are merging. The deal involves Richmond, Virginia-based technology consultancy Impact Makers and digital solutions company Amplitude9. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal is being framed as a “de facto merger” – a transaction that is not structured as a merger but has the same results.

The merger will expand Impact Makers’ robotic process automation (RPA) services, throughout the Virginia public sector, the firms indicate

What is Robotic Process Automation?

RPA software allows businesses to write code and bots that rapidly automate manual tasks across multiple departments — from IT service desks to HR, finance, customer support and more. The fast-growing market segment is generating strong M&A activity. An expansive RPA M&A list is available here.

The market growth is largely being spurred on by customer demand. The global RPA software market is expected to reach $13.74 billion by 2028, up from $1.57 billion in 2020. The market’s compound annual growth rate from 2021 to 2028 is expected to be 32.8%, Grand View Research predicts.

Impact Makers Acquires Amplitude9: Executive Insight

Through the deal, Impact Makers will takeover Amplitude9’s existing RPA service delivery, leaving Amplitude9 as a product company that will license its intellectual property to Impact Makers and others for RPA services, the company said.

As part of the de facto merger between the two companies, three-time CEO Fung will join Impact Makers’ Executive Team as Vice President of Client Intelligent Automation Solutions.

Anthony Fung, current CEO of Amplitude9, commented:

“Combining Amplitude9 and Impact Makers will help more organizations increase employee job satisfaction, customer value, and organizational efficiencies by delivering RPA and artificial intelligence solutions. With Amplitude9’s RPA and AI expertise and Impact Makers’ broad customer base and complementary expertise converging, scaling adoption and time to value will increase significantly.”

Michael Pirron, founder and CEO, Impact Makers, said:

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Tony on our executive team. His background in providing technology solutions to government institutions and nonprofits is unmatched and we are confident that this partnership will result in improved solutions and more robust RPA offerings.”

Pirron continued:

“RPA is the modern worker’s assistant, helping them achieve more. We want to equip our public servants with RPA so they can better serve our communities. It’s part of our mission to do so.”

About Impact Makers

Impact Makers has been expanding into RPA as part of its community betterment initiative, which makes sense given the company’s owners: The Community Foundation and Virginia Community Capital, two local nonprofit organizations.

Impact Makers provides services to clients in government, healthcare, and finance, but its profits go directly back to the community, according to the company.