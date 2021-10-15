IMP Acquires Cisco, Microsoft Partner Eclipse Technology Solutions

Investment firm gains IT solutions provider that supports customers in Ontario and across Canada.

Investment firm IMP Group Limited (IMP) of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada has acquired Cisco and Microsoft Gold partner Eclipse Technology Solutions Inc. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 648 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

IMP Group Acquires Eclipse: About Each Company

Eclipse, which has roughly 40 employees, was previously owned by Robert Stroud. The Mississauga, Ontario, Canada-based company has customers in such vertical markets as government, legal, education, retail and large multi-site enterprises.

The Eclipse service catalog spans secure unified communications, business continuity, networking, security and cloud/data center expertise. Beyond Cisco and Microsoft, key partners include Extreme Networks, Five9, HostedBizz and Aruba, among other technology providers.

IMP Group, founded in 1967, is a privately held investment corporation that owns multiple companies. The investor has 3,000 employees serving customers in aerospace and defense, aviation, information services and technology, healthcare, hospitality and property development.

Eclipse will align with IMP Solutions — the IT business owned by IMP Group. IMP Solutions has expertise in such areas as business process management, cloud and managed services, product procurement, aerospace and defense solutions, and professional and technical services, the buyer indicated.

IMP Acquires Eclipse: “The Best of Both Companies”

Robert Stroud, CEO and former owner of Eclipse, commented on the news:

“Eclipse is a customer-focused technology company managed out of Mississauga servicing clients across Canada. The acquisition by IMP helps strengthen us in Ontario. It takes the best of what both companies offer and delivers the solutions and services that drive real business value for our clients. I see this as a great fit for our customers, partners, and employees.”

Darrell Taylor, president, information services and chief information officer, IMP, added: