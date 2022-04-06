Office Equipment Dealer M&A: Imagetec Acquires Print Division of ITsavvy

Managed print services group Imagetec has acquired the managed print division of technology solution provider ITsavvy.

Managed print services group Imagetec has acquired the managed print division of technology solution provider ITsavvy for an undisclosed sum.

This is technology M&A deal number 343 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Mike Dudek and Rich Wisniewski of Zygoquest Group “seeking to unite” served as the advisor to ITsavvy for the deal.

Imagetec is one of the largest independent office equipment and services dealers in the greater Chicago market. The company is headquartered in McHenry, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, and was founded in 1992. Imagetec has over 100 employees and is a full-line Konica Minolta and HP dealer.

Headquartered in Addison, Illinois, ITsavvy is an integrated information technology solutions provider. The company, founded in 2004, has 11 operating locations spread across eight states.

Office Equipment Dealer M&A

Office equipment dealers, multi-function printer (MFP) partners, copier resellers and managed print services (MPS) partners remain busy buying one another.

Zygoquest, a merger and acquisition advisor in the office equipment market, has played a key role in many of these deals. The firm’s Mike Dudek and Rich Wisniewski have authored more than 500 completed M&A transactions.

Many of their recent deals have involved office equipment companies, managed print services specialists and other technology services companies. Prior to founding Zygoquest, Dudek worked as VP of acquisitions for IKON Office Solutions before it was acquired by Ricoh Corporation.

A comprehensive list of office equipment M&A deals can be found here.