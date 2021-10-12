ImageOne, founded in 1991, offers managed print services, document automation processes, security strategies, software solutions, and more. The company has 77 employees listed on LinkedIn.
ImageOne Acquires HP, Xerox Partner Quantum Technologies
ImageOne-Quantum Technologies M&A deal unites two well-known managed print services (MPS) provider companies in office equipment dealer market.
ImageOne of Oak Park, Michigan has acquired Xerox and HP Inc. printer partner Quantum Technologies of Fenton, Missouri, The deal unites two well-known managed print services (MPS) provider companies.
This is technology M&A deal number 636 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.
