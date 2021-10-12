Our Newsletters: Subscribe Now

ImageOne Acquires HP, Xerox Partner Quantum Technologies

ImageOne-Quantum Technologies M&A deal unites two well-known managed print services (MPS) provider companies in office equipment dealer market.

by Joe Panettieri • Oct 12, 2021

ImageOne of Oak Park, Michigan has acquired Xerox and HP Inc. printer partner Quantum Technologies of Fenton, Missouri, The deal unites two well-known managed print services (MPS) provider companies.

This is technology M&A deal number 636 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

 

