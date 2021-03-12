Microsoft Partner iLink Digital Acquires Salesforce Partner Dazeworks

iLink Digital's acquisition of Dazeworks is part of iLink’s strategic growth plan for 2021 and will deepen its Salesforce expertise.

Global consulting company iLink Digital has acquired a majority stake in Salesforce partner Dazeworks. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is deal number 172 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Founded in 2016, Dazeworks has offices in India, Sri Lanka, the USA, UK, Canada and the UAE.

The acquisition is part of iLink’s strategic growth plan for 2021 and will deepen its Salesforce expertise, the company said. iLink will leverage Dazeworks’ experience to provide advanced Salesforce implementation services, admin & developer support services, managed services and integration and data migration services, according to the firm.

Dazeworks has worked with a number of Fortune 50s and became a Platinum Salesforce Partner in 2019. Dazeworks has the most Salesforce MVPs under one organizational umbrella in the world, according to the company.

iLink Acquires Dazeworks: Growth Plans

Sree Balaji, CEO, iLink Group, commented on the deal:

“iLink is focusing on growth this year. We are continuing to expand our portfolio, and this acquisition is a big part of that. The leaders and the team at Dazeworks are motivated to grow rapidly along with us and we’re delighted to work alongside them.”

Shivanath Devinarayanan, CEO of Dazeworks, said:

“Our relationship with iLink Digital is the latest and the biggest yet. Our conversations with iLink stemmed from the remarkable synergies between the company DNAs, company cultures, and leadership values. With the vast experience, knowledge, and complementary facets of technologies that the iLink team brings in, we believe this powerful partnership will help us achieve our combined goals and emerge stronger. We are excited about joining the iLink Family and all the possibilities in store for both organizations. The runway ahead of us is much longer than the runway behind us.”

iLink Acquires Dazeworks: iLink Background

iLink is headquartered in the greater Seattle area and has additional offices in at least eleven other cities around the globe.

Founded in 2002, the company is a Microsoft Preferred Systems Integrator Partner, Gold Level Partner and Preferred Vendor, according to its website.