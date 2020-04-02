ICE Technologies Acquires Iowa IT Solutions Provider CCI

The Iowa IT solutions provider market has consolidated just a bit as ICE Technologies buys Computer Concepts of Iowa (CCI).

This is M&A deal number 167 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. The pace of deals has slowed a bit since the coronavirus pandemic emerged, but overall deal volume remains reasonable steady. See the complete M&A deal list here.

The deal will allow ICE Technologies to expand its services statewide, according to the company. For now, CCI will continue operating under its existing brand customers will not notice much change, according to the firm’s president and CEO Adam Schweers.

Founded in 2005 in Carroll, Iowa, CCI provides full-service IT solutions – including systems, cloud systems, networking, and more – to small and medium-sized businesses.

Meanwhile, ICE Technologies was founded in 1990 in Pella, Iowa. The company provides IT sales and services, largely within the healthcare and finance sectors.

ICE Acquires CCI: Executive Perspectives

ICE President & CEO Keith Van Donselaar, commented:

“When choosing a partner, we knew we wanted someone who has technical expertise, excellent client satisfaction, and shared values. CCI has all three.”

Schweers added: