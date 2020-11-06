IBM, Nokia, Cisco, Samsung, Launch Partnership for Cloud for Telecommunications Ecosystem to Accelerate 5G

IBM has announced the launch of IBM Cloud for Telecommunications, an open, hybrid cloud architecture to help telecommunications service providers (TSPs) accelerate digital transformation, modernize applications and expand 5G rollouts, according to a statement from the company.

The IBM Cloud for Telecommunications is an ecosystem with more than 35 partners, including IBM, Nokia, Samsung, Cisco and Red Hat, among others, according to a blog post from IBM’s Howard Boville, senior vice president, hybrid cloud, and Steve Canepa, global GM and managing director, communications sector, IBM.

IBM, Nokia, Cisco, Samsung, Launch Cloud for Telecommunications Ecosystem to Accelerate 5G

Built on IBM Cloud Satellite, currently in beta, and leveraging Red Hat OpenShift, clients can deploy IBM Cloud services anywhere: on the cloud, on premises or at the edge, while addressing industry-specific requirements and data protection, according to the statement.

The platform also integrates and extends IBM Edge Application Manager and IBM Telco Network Cloud Manager to help reduce network-related infrastructure costs, increase automation and speed deployment of next-gen services like 5G, IBM said.

The ecosystem concept means partners can build and deploy their own solutions on top of the platform, IBM said. Partners span numerous categories, including network equipment providers, independent software vendors (ISVs), software-as-a-service providers and hardware partners.

IBM Offers Ecosystem Support

IBM also said it will offer ecosystem access to its $1B Cloud Engagement Fund to support partners with funding, technical enablement and support in creating proofs of concept. The fund likewise provides onboarding services for optimizing partners’ product configurations and helps accelerate go-to-market efforts for partners using IBM’s hybrid cloud platform, according to the statement.

Joining IBM’s ecosystem is the starting point for partners to build out their solutions, helping telecom providers enhance digital customer engagement, modernize with 5G and leverage edge computing, according to the statement. IBM has deployed a lab environment to aid in co-creating solutions with global clients, including pre-integration and pre-testing of solutions, the company said.

IBM has a full list of Cloud for Telecommunications ecosystem partners and more information about the solution here.