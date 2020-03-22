Subscribe To Our Daily Enewsletter:

IBM, Microsoft Join Public-Private Partnership to Fight Coronavirus

The federal government launches public-private partnership with IBM, Microsoft & other technology companies to fight coronavirus pandemic.

by Joe Panettieri • Mar 22, 2020

The federal government has launched a public-private partnership with IBM, Microsoft and other technology companies to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump announced the public-private partnership on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Additional technology companies, universities and federal agencies — such as MIT and NASA — are involved in the effort, Trump noted. IBM’s participation will involve apply supercomputing capabilities to fight the pandemic, Trump indicated.

Separately, HoneyWell is shifting resources from Massachusetts and activating operations in Rhode Island to manufacture masks for healthcare workers, federal officials indicated.

We’ll share more details soon about each organization involved, and the overall goal.

This is the second public-private partnership that Trump has announced to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The other involves WalMart, Target, Walgreens and CVS providing drive-through testing for the virus, among other services.

