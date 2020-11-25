IBM Layoffs 2020 and 2021: 10,000 Job Cuts in Europe, Report Says

IBM Europe layoffs will impact 10,000 employees, report says, as IBM CEO Arvind Krishna doubles down on hybrid cloud acquisitions.

IBM layoffs will impact 10,000 employees across Europe, Bloomberg Radio reported this morning. The IBM job cuts, expected to be completed by mid-2021, will involve staff across the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and additional countries.

The staff reductions surface as IBM prepares to spin off its managed infrastructure business, while doubling down on CEO Arvind Krishna’s hybrid cloud and recurring revenue software services. The company believes hybrid cloud represents a $1 trillion market opportunity that spans:

an addressable $300 billion market in cloud transformational services (including AI)

an addressable $450 billion market in cloud software and platforms

$230 billion in cloud infrastructure

ChannelE2E has not independently confirmed the IBM layoffs.

IBM Hybrid Cloud Acquisitions Target SAP, APM, RPA and CSPM Opportunities

Despite the apparent job cuts, IBM continues to make acquisitions in growth markets. Recent purchases include: