IBM Introduces Hybrid Cloud Build Team to Maximize Hybrid Cloud Value

IBM has put together a Hybrid Cloud Build Team to help partners maximize the value of an open hybrid cloud, according to a statement from the company. In the model of the IBM Data Science and AI Elite Team, and the recent introduction of the IBM AIOps Elite Team, both of which focused on artificial intelligence, the Hybrid Cloud Build Team concentrates on helping partners update their workloads for deployment on premises, in the cloud or any environment of their choosing, IBM said.

The Hybrid Cloud Build Team is part of IBM’s $1 billion investment in its ecosystem, and will support the migration and modernization of ecosystem partner products, services and other offerings across open hybrid cloud environments, IBM said in the statement. The Hybrid Cloud Build Team is a complimentary offering to enable partners and their customers to bring their ideas to market using engagement models like IBM Garage and IBM’s design thinking methodology, according to the statement.

IBM Introduces Hybrid Cloud Build Team

The team, which currently boasts over 100 cloud architects, data scientists, cloud developers, security specialists and developer advocates, is expected to grow to more than 200 members in 2021 and has already participated in over 75 engagements, IBM said. The guiding mission of the team is to co-create technology solutions and help guide partners and their customers through strategic, technical and operational considerations to migrate to and build on hybrid cloud environments.

The Hybrid Cloud Build Team also advises partners how they can best migrate products, services and other offerings to open hybrid cloud environments, including those in highly-regulated and sensitive industries like financial services and telecommunications, according to the statement.

Build team members have expertise in Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, AWS and many more environments, to helps partners revamp workloads across all cloud platforms and providers as well as new technologies like AI, 5G, Kubernetes, blockchain and edge to optimize business operations and improve client outcomes, according to the statement.

Hybrid Cloud Team: An Investment in Ecosystem Partners

“In addition to recent changes that include new programs, additional funding, and a simplified ecosystem approach, IBM’s Hybrid Cloud Build Team demonstrates a commitment to and investment in our ecosystem partners like never before,” said Willie M. Tejada, IBM chief developer advocate and general manager, ISV/Build ecosystem. “This elite group of hybrid cloud specialists helps partners overcome obstacles to modernize and migrate client cloud workloads while infusing AI across platforms and providers. Numerous partners have told us that the team’s work has proven advantageous to their clients and has been a catalyst in expanding IBM’s Hybrid Cloud Ecosystem.”

Typical Hybrid Cloud Build Team engagements have lasted between five and twenty weeks to create an application minimum viable product (MVP) or prototype, and help enable significant go-to-market opportunities for participating partners, the company said in the statement.