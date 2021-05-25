IBM Acquires Data Protection Software From Catalogic

IBM has acquired data protection, storage and copy data management technologies from Catalogic Software. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

IBM Acquisitions Reinforce Hybrid Cloud Services

The Catalogic deal is the latest piece in Krishna’s effort to pivot the enterprise technology provider toward multi-cloud software that drives business automation. Major software components in the strategy include Red Hat OpenShift, IBM Cloud Pak developments and IBM Spectrum Fusion storage solutions.

The acquisition will “enable IBM to swiftly integrate advanced data protection and cyber resiliency capabilities” into the company’s IBM Spectrum Fusion family of container-native software defined storage solutions, the buyer says.

IBM Spectrum Protect Plus is a “modern data resilience solution that provides recovery, replication, retention, and reuse for VMs, databases, applications, file systems, SaaS workloads, and containers in hybrid cloud environments,” IBM says.

IBM and Catalogic Storage Deal: More Details

On the flip side, divesting the business enables Catalogic to focus on its enterprise and cloud data protection and data security solutions, including its recently launched Kubernetes and cloud native data protection service, CloudCasa, the seller ssays.

In a prepared statement about the deal, Catalogic CEO Ken Barth said: