IBM Acquisitions List: CEO Arvind Krishna’s Buyouts So Far

IBM acquisitions target multi-cloud business automation software, SaaS consulting & more. Can M&A help CEO Arvind Krishna to reinvent IBM.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna is striving to pivot the enterprise technology provider toward multi-cloud software that drives business automation.

The efforts span process mining, RPA (robotic process automation), document processing, workflow automation and more.

Those various software components integrate with IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation, and run atop Red Hat OpenShift. The OpenShift software allows IBM’s automation packages to run on any public, private cloud or hybrid cloud.

In addition to organic software and skills development, IBM has been acquiring software, SaaS and IT consulting companies to drive the company’s business transformation.

Here’s a regularly updated list of IBM acquisitions:

10. April 2021: myInvenio, a business automation software provider that specializes in process mining as part of the hyperautomation trend.

9. January 2021: Red Hat, owned by of IBM, acquired StackRox, a provider of container and Kubernetes-native security software.

8. January 2021: Taos, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP as ranked by ChannelE2E.

7. January 2021: 7Summits for Salesforce cloud consulting expertise

6. December 2020: Nordcloud for cloud consulting, migration and transformation capabilities.

5. November 2020: SAP software developer & IT services partner TruQua Enterprise.

4. November 2020: Application performance monitoring (APM) software company Instana.

3. June 2020: WDG for robotic process automation (RPA) software expertise.

2. June 2020: Spanugo for cloud cybersecurity posture management solutions.

1. October 2018: IBM announced plans to acquire Red Hat.

The Red Hat acquisition was announced during former CEO Ginni Rometty‘s tenure, but Krishna is considered the architect of the deal.

As of this writing, IBM’s pivot toward multi-cloud software and associated business opportunities remains a work in progress.