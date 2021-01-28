i3 Business Solutions Acquires IBM System Reseller Computer Alliance Inc

i3 Business Solutions' acquisition of Computer Alliance will allow the company to bolster its presence and customer base in Eastern Michigan.

Managed services provider i3 Business Solutions has acquired the assets of Computer Alliance Incorporated (CAI), an IBM system reseller based in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2004, i3 provides managed services and professional IT consulting in the Grand Rapids and western Michigan area. The acquisition will allow the company to bolster its presence in eastern Michigan.

i3 Acquires CAI: A 15 Year Relationship

The deal was facilitated because of a long-standing working relationship and friendship between the companies’ executives. Mike Ritsema, President of i3, and Joe Love, who owns CAI, had a 15 year professional history together and a longstanding relationship with IBM. When Love reached out to Ristema, they began negotiations, the companies said.

CAI’s staff will help i3 to expand its IBM System i – AS/400 operations and RPG – SQL programming services, the company said.

Joe Love commented on the process:

“After 20 years with IBM in sales and management positions and 30 years as CEO of Computer Alliance, I decided it is time to retire and spend time with my family and relax in Florida. I am proud of our loyal team at CAI, as they have been responsible for our success. I am pleased that they will be able to continue supporting our clients and customers in a professional manner.”

Ristema added: