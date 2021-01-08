Huron Consulting Group Acquires Unico Solution

Professional services firm Huron Consulting Group has acquired Unico Solution, a data strategy and technology consulting firm from Austin, Texas. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 17 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Unico will be rolled into Huron’s business advisory operating segment. Huron will combine its own digital, technological, and analytic expertise with Unico’s data management and governance capabilities to help its clients with their digital business transformations, the company said. This acquisition also will expand Huron’s Informatica capabilities, according to Huron.

Founded in 2009, Unico works with companies in a number of industries, including financial services, healthcare, life sciences, energy and utilities, education and manufacturing, to help drive cloud adoption and enable business transformation.

More than thirty of Unico’s global workforce will join Huron, in addition to the business’s managing partner, Vikas Punna, Huron announced.

Huron Acquires Unico: A Growth Mindset

James H. Roth, chief executive officer of Huron, commented:

“High quality data and strong ongoing governance are critical to building a solid foundation for a successful digital transformation. This acquisition expands Huron’s ability to help our clients integrate, optimize, and use their data to make better business decisions and adapt and respond more quickly to changing markets.”

Vikas Punna, managing partner of Unico, said:

“We are excited to join an innovative and people-focused organization that shares our growth mindset. Huron and Unico’s shared values and commitment to helping our clients transform their businesses will enable us to deliver more value at scale for our clients.”

Huron’s Business Model

In addition to Huron’s digital transformation expertise, the company is also a global management consulting firm.

The company’s area of focus is Amazon Web Services, Oracle, Salesforce and Workday.

Huron’s overall revenues were $205.30 million in Q3 2020, which ended in September 2020, according to its November earnings report. Prior year revenues were $219.29 million, according to the company.

The company last acquired ForceIQ, a Salesforce cloud partner, in October 2020.