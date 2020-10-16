Huron Acquires Salesforce Cloud Consulting Partner ForceIQ

Professional services firm Huron Consulting Group has acquired ForceIQ, a Salesforce cloud partner. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal 424 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here.

Huron is a global management consulting firm that also has digital transformation expertise. Key areas of focus include Amazon Web Services, Oracle, Salesforce and Workday. Huron’s overall revenues were $217.9 million in Q2 2020 compared to $220.8 million in Q2 2019, according to a July 30, 2020, statement from the company.

ForceIQ, founded in 2018, has expertise across such clouds and applications as Salesforce, Mulesoft and Google. Roughly 65 ForceIQ employees — including founders Daniel Townsend, Jonathan Williams and Deepak Bandi — will join Huron.

Huron Acquires Salesforce Cloud Partner ForceIQ: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Huron CEO James H. Roth (pictured a top) said:

“Businesses are being forced to rethink how they engage with their customers and reassess how they get work done as a result of the disruption in today’s economic environment. This acquisition accelerates Huron’s commitment to helping our clients better compete in disruptive and highly competitive markets.”

Added Daniel Townsend, CEO and co-founder of ForceIQ, who will become a Huron managing director:

“Huron and ForceIQ are a natural strategic and cultural fit and we are excited to join an organization with a similar entrepreneurial mindset as we work together to grow Huron’s Salesforce business. Huron and ForceIQ’s complementary set of guiding values and commitment to clients combined with our collective digital, technology and analytics capabilities will enable us to drive business transformation at scale and strengthen our ability to support the shared industries we serve.”

Salesforce Partner Mergers & Acquisitions: Deal List

M&A activity within the Salesforce partner ecosystem has remained strong. At least a dozen Salesforce partners have been acquired so far in 2020, and nearly 40 have been acquired since 2017. Here’s a detailed M&A deal list involving Salesforce partners.