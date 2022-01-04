Fiber-optic internet provider Hunter Communications has acquired McMinnville Access Company LLC, the parent company of OnlineNW and XS Media. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hunter Communications Acquires OnlineNW and XS Media

Acquiring both OnlineNW and XS Media will allow Hunter to expand product offerings throughout Oregon including to underserved communities, the buyer said in a statement. Hunter will begin integrating its systems later in 2022, with all three companies operating independently until then, according to the buyer.

Founded in 1992, Hunter is headquartered in Medford, Oregon and provides fiber-optic broadband internet, data and voice services to business and residential customers in communities throughout southern Oregon and northern California, according to the statement. Hunter Communications was acquired in 2020 by Grain Management, LLC. The acquisition resulted in a 30 percent growth in Hunter’s workforce; the company now employs more than 180 workers in Oregon, according to the buyer.