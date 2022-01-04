Hunter Communications Acquires OnlineNW and XS Media
Fiber-optic internet provider Hunter Communications has acquired McMinnville Access Company LLC, the parent company of OnlineNW and XS Media. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This is technology M&A deal number nine that ChannelE2E covered in 2022. See all technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.
Hunter Communications Acquires OnlineNW and XS Media
Acquiring both OnlineNW and XS Media will allow Hunter to expand product offerings throughout Oregon including to underserved communities, the buyer said in a statement. Hunter will begin integrating its systems later in 2022, with all three companies operating independently until then, according to the buyer.
Founded in 1992, Hunter is headquartered in Medford, Oregon and provides fiber-optic broadband internet, data and voice services to business and residential customers in communities throughout southern Oregon and northern California, according to the statement. Hunter Communications was acquired in 2020 by Grain Management, LLC. The acquisition resulted in a 30 percent growth in Hunter’s workforce; the company now employs more than 180 workers in Oregon, according to the buyer.
OnlineNW was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in McMinnville, Oregon. The company provides rural fiber-optic and fixed-wireless internet services in the mid-valley region of the state.
XS Media was founded in 2001 and pioneered gigabit internet in the Eugene, Oregon area. The firm is a high-speed internet and voice services provider for the southern Willamette Valley and was acquired by OnlineNW in 2017.
Hunter Acquisitions: Better Internet Services
Kathy Tate, CEO, OnlineNW, commented on the news:
“This acquisition represents a true partnership and a great match for our company values. Like OnlineNW and XS Media, Hunter values building relationships with employees, customers, and communities all while creating economic vitality and opportunity. As a larger organization with more financial resources, we will be able to increase our investment in technology and expand our service area, enabling us to serve more customers and broaden our reach to new markets.”
“This acquisition is a significant milestone to bringing better internet service to underserved Willamette Valley communities. The outstanding employees of OnlineNW and XS Media compliment Hunter in ways that will help us serve more residential and business customers. We are very excited to acquire these successful entities and pleased to add their product offers to the Hunter technology portfolio.”
No Comments