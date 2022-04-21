M&A: Hubify Acquires Connected Intelligence, MSP Valuation Revealed

Hubify Limited has acquired Connected Intelligence — a managed IT services provider (MSP). The deal’s M&A valuation was roughly 3.4 times annual EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), according to financial metrics disclosed with the deal.

Hubify is based in New South Wales, Australia. Connected Intelligence has a presence in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Australia. Hubify’s core focus areas include mobility, voice, Internet and networks, managed services and cybersecurity. Meanwhile, Connected Intelligence offers cloud, IT support, voice, security and connectivity capabilities.

MSP M&A: The Valuation Math

The deal’s valuation is at least 50% lower than most MSP M&A deals that ChannelE2E has tracked so far in 2022.

Admittedly, Connected Intelligence is a relatively small company — but the MSP touts strong profit margins. Key Connected Intelligence business performance metrics, according to details the companies disclosed, include:

Annual revenue of AUD$2.6 million (approximately US$1.93 million)

EBITDA of AUD$870,000 (approximately US$650,000)

Roughly 90% of the revenue is recurring.

The recurring revenue mix spans managed services (75%) along with voice and data (25%).

Hubify will pay AUD$3 million (US$2.23 million) for the acquisition, or 3.4 times Connected Intelligence’s annual EBITDA. The acquisition will lift Hubify’s annual recurring revenue by 13% to AUS$19.5 million (approximately US$14.5 million).

Previous Acquisitions

Hubify has M&A experience. The company in February 2021 acquired the database assets of telecommunications provider Nethoster.