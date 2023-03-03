Huawei Unveils New Digital Managed Network Solution For Carriers

Huawei Technologies has unveiled its new Digital Managed Network Solution, which the company says will boost growth for carriers' B2B Services.

Huawei Technologies has unveiled its new Digital Managed Network Solution, which the company says will boost growth for carriers’ B2B Services.

This solution provides digital managed network capabilities and rich product portfolios, helping carriers transform from ISPs to MSPs, according to the Chinese multinational tech corporation.

Carriers TransitioningTo Digital Managed Network Service Providers

The announcement was made by Steven Zhao, Huawei’s Vice President of Data Communication Product Line at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2023.

The rollout comes during a convergence of two trends, according to Huawei. The first is that cloud-based enterprise service applications extend from office systems to production systems, requiring better quality assurance and a more secure network environment. The second is that enterprise networks evolve towards fully wireless and network management shifts from static to dynamic, all of which complicate network assurance and necessitate real-time management capabilities.

These new offerings help carriers add digital managed network services — including Managed LAN, Managed WAN, Managed security, and Managed DCN — on top of IP private lines, the company said. They also enable carriers to upgrade the quality assurance and automation capabilities of their network infrastructures for differentiated site-to-cloud private lines, according to Huawei.

The Unease Around Huawei

This roll-out also comes at a time when Huawei is facing increasing scrutiny around the globe. Some countries are banning the corporation’s products and 5G wireless network projects. Still, many countries are moving ahead with Huawei as a potential or confirmed choice for 5G wireless network projects and associated infrastructure.

ChannelE2E compiled an FAQ explaining the Huawei controversy, along with a list of countries, organizations and technology companies and their current business status with the China-based technology giant. You can read it here.