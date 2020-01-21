Huawei: Banned and Permitted In Which Countries? List and FAQ

Where is Huawei Technologies banned & permitted for 5G networking business & smartphones? Here's a list of countries, companies, 5G wireless network projects & their Huawei business status. Updated January 21, 2020.

Huawei Technologies faces various product and 5G wireless network project bans; business contract restrictions; security scrutiny; or pushback in various countries.

Here’s an FAQ explaining the Huawei controversy, along with a list of countries, organizations and technology companies, and their current business status with the China-based technology giant.

Notes:

Initial Publication Date: This article was originally published February 3, 2019.

Q: What Is Huawei Technologies’ business focus?

A: The China-based company is one one the world’s largest providers of telecommunications equipment, networking gear, smartphones and more.

Q: Why are some countries banning or reconsidering product purchases and business relationships with Huawei?

A: Numerous countries allege that the company’s products may purposely contain security holes that China’s government could use for spying purposes. Also, some countries allege that Huawei steals intellectual property from foreign technology companies.

Q: What has Huawei said about the spying allegations?

A: Ren Zhengfei, the company’s billionaire founder, broke years of public silence to dismiss U.S. accusations the telco equipment giant helps Beijing to spy on Western governments. Source: Bloomberg, January 15, 2019.

A2: Huawei is willing to sign “no-spy” agreements with governments, including Britain, the Chinese telco company’s chairman said, amid U.S. pressure on European countries to shun the firm over espionage concerns. Source: Reuters, May 14, 2019.

Q: What allegations does Huawei face in terms of intellectual property (IP) and research and development (R&D)?

A: U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on January 28, 2019, charged Huawei with bank fraud and stealing trade secrets. In a 13-count indictment DOJ charged Huawei, its chief financial officer, and two affiliated firms with a laundry list of crimes including conspiracy, money laundering, bank and wire fraud, flouting U.S. sanctions on Iran, and obstruction of justice.

Huawei denied the U.S. charges, saying requests to meet with the US Justice Department had been “rejected without explanation.” The company said that the trade secret theft allegations were “already the subject of a civil suit that was settled by the parties.”

Sources: National Review, January 28, 2019 and CNN Business, January 29, 2019.

Q: Why has global discussion about Huawei’s alleged business practices intensified in recent months?

A: Multiple factors have heightened the media coverage and discussion about the company. Questions about Huawei’s business practices have intensified amid the U.S.-China trade war talks. Also, numerous countries and companies worldwide are considering 5G wireless network rollouts. Plus, the U.S. DOJ case against Huawei is now public knowledge. Roll all those variables together, and countries worldwide are trying to decide if or how to permit Huawei to participate in 5G wireless network projects. Source: ChannelE2E compiled reports.

Status Updates: Huawei Product Bans, Discussions and Debates

Q: Which countries, regions, businesses and organizations are banning, debating or rethinking business engagements with Huawei?

A: The list below is fluid and sorted alphabetically. Check back regularly for more updates.

Apple: Huawei has allegedly pursued information about Apple trade secrets. The alleged evidence comes from The Information. Source: The Information, February 18, 2019.

Australia: Multiple updates…

The country has blocked Huawei and ZTE from providing equipment for its 5G network, which is set to launch commercially in 2019. Source : TechCrunch, August 2018.

: TechCrunch, August 2018. A formal WTO challenge by China to Australia’s decision banning Chinese companies from its 5G networks would force the federal government to justify its ban either on the grounds that it does not discriminate against any country or manufacturer, or that the decision was based on national security requirements. Source : The Australian Financial Review, April 15, 2019.

: The Australian Financial Review, April 15, 2019. Australian government officials advised India to ban Huawei from supplying parts for a rollout of a high-speed telecommunications network, Australian newspapers reported. Source: Reuters, September 9, 2019.

Austria: Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz did not rule out deploying Huawei equipment in his country’s future 5G networks but said the country would coordinate its decisions with European Union partners. Source: Reuters, June 20, 2020.

Bahrain: Bahrain, headquarters of the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, plans to roll out a commercial 5G mobile network by June 2019, partly using Huawei technology despite the United States’ concerns the Chinese telecom giant’s equipment could be used for spying. Source: Reuters, March 26, 2019.

Belgium: Belgium’s center for cybersecurity has found no evidence that telecoms equipment supplied by Huawei Technology could be used for spying. Source: Reuters, April 15, 2019.

BT: The Britain telecom service provider will pull Huawei equipment out of its core 4G network by 2020 to fit its own internal policy. The move follows reports that the US is trying to persuade foreign allies’ wireless and internet providers to avoid the Chinese company’s equipment, citing cybersecurity risks. Source: CNet, December 2018.

Canada: Multiple updates include…

The country as of early February 2019 was currently considering whether to ban Huawei from providing equipment for 5G cellular networks in Canada. However, at least one small Huawei 5G network rollout is under way in the country. Source : The Globe and Mail, February 1, 2019.

: The Globe and Mail, February 1, 2019. Canada is likely to postpone a decision on whether to allow China’s to supply 5G network equipment until after the October 2019 federal election, given increasingly strained relations with Beijing, say three well-placed sources. Source : Reuters, July 15, 2019.

: Reuters, July 15, 2019. Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou allegedly told a Canadian border official that the company has an office in Iran — an assertion potentially buttressing U.S. claims that the Chinese tech giant engaged in activities there that violated U.S. sanctions. Source : Bloomberg, August 21, 2019.

: Bloomberg, August 21, 2019. The U.S. national security adviser urged Canada not to use Huawei 5G technology, saying that doing so would put in jeopardy intelligence sharing with the United States and expose Canadians to being profiled by the Chinese government. Source: Reuters, November 23, 2019.

China: China on May 16, 2019, slammed a decision by the U.S. government to put telecom equipment giant Huawei on a blacklist and said it will take steps to protect its companies, in a further test of ties as the superpowers clash over trade. Source: Reuters, May 16, 2019.

Cisco Systems: Cisco sued Huawei in 2003, alleging that the China-based company stole Cisco source code to build Huawei network routers. Huawei denied those claims, and Cisco ultimately dropped the suit as long as Huawei modified its product line, discontinuing some products. Source: The Verge, January 2018.

Czech Republic: Huawei threatened legal action against the Czech Republic if the country’s cybersecurity agency did not rescind a warning about the risk the company poses to the nation’s critical infrastructure. Source: The New York Times, February 8, 2019.

Denmark: Danish authorities have expelled two Huawei staff after an inspection at the company’s Copenhagen office showed they failed to comply with laws covering residence and work permits. The inspection had no relation to recent headlines around growing scrutiny over Huawei’s ties with the Chinese government and allegations that Beijing could use its technology for spying, something which the company has denied. Source: Reuters, February 4, 2019

Deutsche Telekom: Europe’s biggest telecommunications company, said that if Huawei is banned in Europe, it would delay its deployment of 5G networks by up to two years. To avoid such setbacks, Deutsche Telekom has suggested a new security certification process for mobile network equipment, which would allow telcos in Germany to continue to use products from Chinese vendors in their 5G rollout plans. Sources: Tom’s Hardware, January 31, 2019 and TotalTele, January 31, 2019.

Europe: Multiple Updates…

The European Union is considering proposals that would effectively amount to a de-facto ban on Huawei equipment for next-generation mobile networks (i.e., 5G Wireless projects). Source : Reuters, January 30, 2019.

: Reuters, January 30, 2019. Huawei is ready to face any extra security measures required to remain in the race to develop next-generation 5G networks in central and eastern Europe, Andy Purdy, Chief Security Officer at Huawei Technologies USA, said. Source : Reuters, February 13, 2019.

: Reuters, February 13, 2019. The European Commission the week of March 25, 2019, will urge EU countries to share more data to tackle cybersecurity risks related to 5G networks but will ignore U.S. calls to ban Huawei Technologies, four people familiar with the matter said on March 22, 2019. Source : Reuters, March 22, 2019.

: Reuters, March 22, 2019. European countries appear to be tightening network security regulations rather than outright banning Huawei’s technology. Source : Bloomberg, April 15, 2019.

: Bloomberg, April 15, 2019. A ban on buying telecoms equipment from Chinese firms would add about 55 billion euros ($62 billion) to the cost of 5G networks in Europe and delay the technology by about 18 months. Source : Reuters, June 7, 2019.

: Reuters, June 7, 2019. The rollout of 5G services across Europe has being slowed by U.S. sanctions against Huawei and as European governments review the impact of using Chinese equipment, the head of Swedish telecoms group Tele2 said. Source : Reuters, July 1, 2019.

: Reuters, July 1, 2019. EU countries endorsed a tough line for selecting 5G suppliers, including vetting the domestic legal framework to which they are subjected, potentially dealing a blow to Huawei. Source : Reuters, November 22, 2019.

: Reuters, November 22, 2019. The European Union won’t explicitly ban Huawei or other 5G equipment vendors when the bloc unveils guidelines for member states to mitigate security risks. Source: Bloomberg, January 20, 2020.

