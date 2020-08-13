HSO Acquires Microsoft Dynamics 365 Partner AKA Enterprise Solutions

HSO, a Microsoft-focused global technology services firm, has acquired AKA Enterprise Solutions, a Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner from New York City. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

AKA Enterprise Solutions is a Gold-certified Dynamics 365 consulting partner that leverages Microsoft solutions to help enterprise clients with their digital transformation. The company was founded over 20 years ago by Alan Kahn and Jack Ades, AKA’s co-CEOs.

HSO, founded in 1989, is headquartered in the Netherlands. The company has over 900 employees working in Europe, Asia, and North America. Following the deal, Kahn and Ades will lead HSO’s combined operations in the United States.

The deal will help HSO expand its reach within North America and strengthen its global services capabilities, according to the company. This marks HSO’s first major acquisition since receiving a significant cash influx from global investment firm, The Carlyle Group in August 2019.

HSO Acquires Microsoft Partner AKA: “An Important Step”

Alan Kahn, Co-CEO of AKA Enterprise Solutions, commented on the transition:

“HSO is the ideal partner for AKA to achieve our ambitious targets of national and international growth. We are very excited by the joint journey ahead and are pleased to join a company that shares our value of achieving results for our clients through teamwork. We look forward to leveraging HSO’s complimentary industry expertise and international delivery capabilities to serve our clients even better.”

Peter J. ter Maaten, founder and CEO of HSO, remarked:

“AKA’s expertise and track record of customer excellence are well known within the Microsoft community. I am very pleased to partner with Alan, Jack and the talented people at AKA to grow our presence in the United States and assist our customers in their digital transformation journey. This is an important step towards our objective of becoming the leading global Microsoft cloud business applications partner.”

Microsoft M&A Deals

