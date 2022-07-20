HPG Acquires Healthcare IT Consultancy HDS

The acquisition of HDS will allow HPG to expand its reach and deliver more comprehensive services to healthcare customers.

Healthcare Performance Group, Inc. (HPG) has acquired Health Data Specialists, LLC (HDS). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 659 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Healthcare IT Acquisition: HPG Acquires HDS

HPG, founded in 2002, is based in Spring Hill, Kansas. The company has 189 employees listed on LinkedIn. HPG’s areas of expertise include Cerner Millennium, consulting, electronic medical records, healthcare IT, PowerChart, PowerChart Ambulatory, PowerChart Oncology, PowerPlans, Meds Process, Meds Integration, CPOE, PharmNet, PathNet, MPages, Dynamic Documentation, Model Experience, SurgiNet, anesthesia, CCL, Discern Analytics/DA2, PowerInsight, RadNet, FSI and population health.

HDS, founded in 2003, is based in Luling, Louisiana. The company has 40 employees listed on LinkedIn. HDS’s areas of expertise include healthcare, Meditech, IT consulting, meaningful use, Cerner, Optimization, Epic, Revenue Cycle, integration and interoperability.

HDS’s expertise in Epic, Siemens and Cerner platforms will complement the healthcare services HPG offers for clients’ healthcare IT (HIT) initiatives – including project management, optimization, legacy system support, managed services and more, the companies said.

HPG Acquires HDS: Executive Insights

Andy Flynn, president and co-CEO, HPG, commented on the news:

“We are thrilled to have HDS join the HPG family as we expand our ability to deliver results-oriented solutions for healthcare IT systems, applications and workflows. As we evolve together under the HPG name, we believe HDS clients will benefit from our extensive background and personalized strategies to maximize their EHR capabilities – driving increased efficiency, greater financial health, enhanced patient safety, and better health outcomes.”

Bob Hayden, co-founder and CEO, HDS, said of the acquisition:

“HDS has had a strong connection with HPG leadership for many years, and we have long respected the company’s vision and success. We’re extremely excited to join this partnership, and we know our clients and teammates who are joining HPG are in great hands.”

Healthcare IT M&A Activity

M&A activity in the healthcare IT space remains steady. Recent deals ChannelE2E has tracked include The Carlyle Group’s acquisition of CNSI, the merger of Navin, Haffty & Associates with Engage IT Services and Ettain Group’s acquisition of Global Employment Solutions (GES) and Leidos Health.