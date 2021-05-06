Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) is transitioning HPE Storage into a cloud-native, software-defined data services business, according to a statement released by the company. HPE Storage is one of HPE’s largest business units, and will be transitioned to a cloud-native, software-defined data services platform available through HPE GreenLake, according to the statement.

With the increasing volume of data and the complexity of infrastructure and cloud services required to manage it, HPE is betting that customers will embrace a comprehensive, unified data management solution that is cloud-native to help streamline storage and data management across cloud, edge and on-premises data stores.

HPE Transitions Storage Business to Cloud-Native

The data services platform will enable HPE to remove complexity and erase silos that exist in data environments, and deliver on its Unified DataOps strategy that brings a unified cloud operations model to data, whether it lives on the edge, on-premises or in the cloud, according to the statement.

The new platform, consists of three new innovations that simplify data operations from edge to cloud, HPE said in the statement, including the Data Services Cloud Console, a cloud console that delivers cloud operational agility and unified data operations-as-a-service; cloud data services, a suite of software subscription services that simplify and automate global infrastructure management at scale and HPE Alletra, a new portfolio of cloud-native data infrastructure.

HPE’s Cloud-Native Transition

These latest innovations will allow both new and existing customers to transition to a cloud operating model with data management and infrastructure services, according to the statement. Data Services Cloud Console, cloud data services and HPE Alletra will be available globally direct and through channel partners in May 2021.

“HPE is changing the storage game by bringing a full cloud operational model to our customers’ on-premises environments,” said Tom Black, SVP and GM, HPE Storage. “Bringing the cloud operational model to where data lives accelerates digital transformation, streamlines data management, and will help our customers innovate faster than ever before.”

HPE GreenLake Vs. Dell APEX

Dell Technologies’ also recently unveiled a portfolio of “as-a-service” options that spans the company’s servers, storage, data protection, hyperconverged infrastructure, and more, as ChannelE2E’s Joe Panettieri reported.

The global everything-as-a-service push, known as Dell Technologies APEX, also includes managed services options to support customers and partners that choose to run Dell infrastructure in Equinix data centers worldwide.

Dell first described the Project APEX strategy in October 2020. Fast forward to March 2021, and Dell Global Channel Senior VP Cheryl Cook described an accelerating trend to as-a-service consumption models. “APEX brings it all together under one initiative,” she told ChannelE2E at the time.

In many ways, APEX reflects a push toward hardware as a service (HaaS) consumption models. But ultimately, the effort extends far beyond hardware to include various cloud-based management software, managed services options, and far more.