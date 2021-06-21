HPE Expands GreenLake to Support Microsoft Azure Stack

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is expanding its HPE GreenLake cloud platform to include support for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI and Microsoft SQL Server. The announcement surfaces amid the HPE Discover 2021 virtual conference for partners and customers.

The new Azure Stack integration will enable partners and customers to have more flexibility and control over their workloads, whether those are on-premises, in the cloud, in a data center or hybrid, HPE says.

Azure Stack HCI is a hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) operating system delivered as an Azure service on the HPE GreenLake cloud platform. Customers can control their services through the Azure portal in the same way that they manage their Azure public cloud services, according to the statement.

This announcement adds to HPE’s hyperconverged infrastructure offerings such as HPE SimpliVity and HPE Nimble Storage dHCI, according to the statement.

GreenLake and Azure Stack: Executive Commentary

“The world is becoming hybrid and that’s why we are so excited about this collaboration with Microsoft, especially as we see significant growth in the Hyperconverged Infrastructure area,” said Keith White, general manager, HPE GreenLake Cloud Services. “By combining Microsoft Azure Stack HCI with offerings like the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, customers benefit from a unified, automated experience. The solution means customers can determine their own right mix of hybrid cloud and workload placement, with flexibility but also control. We continue to deepen our collaboration with Microsoft to develop comprehensive solutions that help customers transform to modern cloud-driven organizations.”

HPE GreenLake with the HPE validated system for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI and Microsoft SQL Server is available immediately, with an integrated system available this year.