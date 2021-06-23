HPE Discover 2021 Live Blog: GreenLake Partner News Updates

Hewlett Packard Enterprise's HPE Discover 2021 virtual conference news involves an acquisition, GreenLake, Microsoft Azure, SQL Server and more.

It’s safe to expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise partner ecosystem updates at this week’s HPE Discover 2021 virtual conference for partners and customers.

Stay tuned to this live blog tracking the event. We plan to update the content below multiple times per day as new GreenLake, hardware as a service (HaaS), managed services and acquisition news surfaces. The details so far…

1. HPE GreenLake Updates: Watch for HPE GreenLake milestones tied to storage, servers, network as a service and specific applications. Among the key moves: HPE GreenLake now supports Microsoft Azure Stack HCI and Microsoft SQL Server.

2. HPE Acquires Determined AI: Details are here.

3. Edge Solutions: Pensando Systems has introduced new edge services capabilities delivered with HPE’s latest generation of servers.

4. HPE Partners of the Year:

Scality has been named HPE’s Storage Momentum Partner of the Year for 2021.

Commvault has won the 2021 HPE GreenLake Momentum Partner of the Year Award.

5. Networking: Aruba announced new AIOps, IoT and security features for Aruba Central – a cloud-native, AI-powered network management and analytics platform. The company also announced additions to the Aruba CX Switching portfolio. With these advancements, “IT can more easily extend the network from edge-to-cloud,” the company says. Aruba is an HPE company.

