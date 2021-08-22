HPE CTO Retires; GreenLake Cloud Services Groups Emerge

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has reorganized a bit and formed multiple HPE GreenLake cloud services groups, and the hybrid cloud technology company is seeking a new CTO to succeed Kumar Sreekanti, according to a memo from CEO Antonio Neri.

The new HPE groups seek to further accelerate the HPE cloud services and delivery model, Neri asserts. The organizational updates surfaced less than one month before $HPE’s next quarterly earnings call. Amid the reorganization, the company plans to name a new CTO by September 2021. Former CTO Kumar Sreekanti is exiting the business.

HPE GreenLake, available for partners to sell and deploy for customers, competes against Dell Apex and Cisco Plus. In many ways, the offerings blend hardware as a service (HaaS) with integrated software subscriptions. The sales and customer consumption models in some ways both compete and cooperate with public clouds such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure.

New HPE Groups Emphasize Hybrid Cloud

Among the new HPE groups and leaders to note:

A new HPE GreenLake Platform Development team has surfaced to be “fully accountable for delivering our new unified GreenLake Cloud Platform where all of our edge-to-cloud services will be delivered.”

centralizes HPE software teams that are primarily focused on as a service, including such developments as HPE Ezmeral for hybrid data and analytics software and HPE GreenLake Lighthouse for secure, cloud-native infrastructure A new HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Solutions group — led by HPE Aruba COO Vishal Lall and reporting to Neri —

Keith White now leads the HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Commercial Business group, which is focused on driving the HPE as-a-service go to market through sales, partner and customer success motions, the company says.

HPE created two new companywide teams, called the Services Reliability Engineering (SRE) team and the Cloud Services Operations team, which will be responsible for running the cloud platforms, services and security functions, and operations across our HPE as-a-service offerings, the company added.

Cloud Infrastructure Spending

Although HPE GreenLake beat Dell Apex out the door, Dell continues to lead the worldwide cloud infrastructure market in terms of customer spending.

For Q1 of 2021, the top five providers of cloud infrastructure were:

1. Dell ($2.5 billion in revenue; 16.9 percent market share)

($2.5 billion in revenue; 16.9 percent market share) 2. HPE ($1.6 billion; 11.2 percent)

($1.6 billion; 11.2 percent) 3. Tie – Inspur and Lenovo (each at roughly $1.0 billion and 7 percent)

(each at roughly $1.0 billion and 7 percent) 5. Tie – Huawei, Cisco, IBM and NetApp (each at roughly $305 million to $460 million and roughly 2 percent to 3 percent market share).

How has HPE performed more recently? Partners and investors will get answers when the company announces Q3 2021 financial results on September 2, 2021.

See HPE partner program information here.